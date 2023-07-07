Draganfly’s scaling efforts spark second drone production expansion in four months

Canadian drone and systems company Draganfly is continuing its energetic business development and scaling activities with the creation of a new production facility that will allow the firm to keep pace with rising demand – the second manufacturing expansion it has undertaken in less than five months.

Draganfly said it will be establishing the new drone production unit in Saskatoon – the same Saskatchewan city that hosts the company’s headquarters. The facility will enable increased output of UAV components and systems for products that include the 2022-launched Draganfly Heavy Lift and Commander 3 XL craft.

According to an announcement on its expansion move, Draganfly said the Saskatoon site will permit enhancement of “core manufacturing, assembly, integration, quality control processes, and (incorporate) efficient design, testing, and inventory management systems that will result in increased capacity and new product production capabilities.”

It comes just a few months after Draganfly completed enlargement of its drone production plant in Burnaby, British Columbia, to meet what by the start of the year had already become significantly higher customer demand.

Read more: Draganfly expands its drone production capacity to satisfy growing demand

That requirement for output capacity flowed from Draganfly’s efforts over the past year to stimulate business activity through new product launches, diversification of applications, and increased partnering and work with public service organizations – particularly police, fire, and other first responder units.

The company has also both broadened and deepened its support of humanitarian, rescue, medical, emergency disaster, and government agencies in Ukraine, which have been supplied Draganfly drones, training, and staff support for a variety of aerial missions.

Read more: Draganfly drones aid Ukraine rescue of Kherson flood victims

Critical among those have been deployment of the firm’s UAVs and onboard sensors in Ukraine’s effort to clear the country of countless mines that invading Russian forces buried. That project dovetailed with the company’s launch last December of its specialized research and test center in Texas dedicated to perfecting a wide array of drone applications.

Read: Draganfly extends Ukraine support with multi-year drone training role

That mix of new craft releases, inroads with additional enterprise clients, work with US and Ukraine public agencies specializing in security and emergency response, opening of its research center, and expanded drone production capacities in Burnley have created a positive spiral of activity Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell says he wants to accentuate further.

“The recent launch of our Burnaby facility and the operational commencement of our Texas AIR operations center has allowed us to now initiate the construction of our new facility and commence the scaling process,” said Chell. “It is a thrilling time as the industry is expanding, and Draganfly strategically positions itself to meet this growth. The upcoming Saskatoon facility will be crucial in meeting demand while upholding our dedication to developing world-class products and solutions.”

Image: The Droning Company

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.