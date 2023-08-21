 Skip to main content

DJI releases new firmware update for Osmo Action 4 camera

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 21 2023 - 9:34 am PT
0 Comments
dji osmo action 4 camera features price buy firmware update

Firmware version 01.01.06.30 is now available to download for the new DJI Osmo Action 4 camera. The accompanying Mimo app has also been updated to v1.10.2 by DJI.

The new firmware arrives mere days after DJI unveiled the Action 4 as the ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts. At the time, firmware v01.01.06.30 was available to download, and it was a major one.

That firmware brought support for shooting 10-bit video in Efficiency mode (HEVC) and allowed users to customize sharpness and noise reduction levels. Further, it added support for using the Action 4 with Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller and optimized the automatic exposure to improve image quality and enhance color performance.

Expectedly, the new firmware is simply a bug fix update, and it improves the new features introduced by v01.01.06.30.

Launched earlier this month, Osmo Action 4 is equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor and features a wide f/2.8 aperture and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size so you can capture exceptional details even in low light. Not only do you get 4K/120fps video with a 155-degree ultrawide FOV, but the camera boasts native vertical shooting capability as well.

Multiple stabilization modes, including RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing /HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, ensure stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios, while the 10-bit D-Log M color mode opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range.

Designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters without a case, the DJI Osmo Action 4 comes with dual water-stain-resistant touchscreens that make parameter adjustments during selfies, mode switching, or video playback a breeze.

You should also know that the robust camera can film for over 2.5 hours in moderate temperatures and up to 150 minutes in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). Plus, you get fast-charging capabilities, meaning the battery fills up to 80% in just 18 minutes of charging.

You can buy the Standard Combo for $399, while the Adventure Combo with additional batteries and accessories is available to purchase for $499.

Read more: DJI summer sale brings discounts on Mini 3 Pro, FPV drones

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Osmo Action 4

DJI Osmo Action 4

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.