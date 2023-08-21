DJI releases new firmware update for Osmo Action 4 camera

Firmware version 01.01.06.30 is now available to download for the new DJI Osmo Action 4 camera. The accompanying Mimo app has also been updated to v1.10.2 by DJI.

The new firmware arrives mere days after DJI unveiled the Action 4 as the ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts. At the time, firmware v01.01.06.30 was available to download, and it was a major one.

That firmware brought support for shooting 10-bit video in Efficiency mode (HEVC) and allowed users to customize sharpness and noise reduction levels. Further, it added support for using the Action 4 with Osmo Action GPS Bluetooth Remote Controller and optimized the automatic exposure to improve image quality and enhance color performance.

Expectedly, the new firmware is simply a bug fix update, and it improves the new features introduced by v01.01.06.30.

Launched earlier this month, Osmo Action 4 is equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor and features a wide f/2.8 aperture and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size so you can capture exceptional details even in low light. Not only do you get 4K/120fps video with a 155-degree ultrawide FOV, but the camera boasts native vertical shooting capability as well.

Multiple stabilization modes, including RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing /HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, ensure stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios, while the 10-bit D-Log M color mode opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range.

Designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters without a case, the DJI Osmo Action 4 comes with dual water-stain-resistant touchscreens that make parameter adjustments during selfies, mode switching, or video playback a breeze.

You should also know that the robust camera can film for over 2.5 hours in moderate temperatures and up to 150 minutes in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). Plus, you get fast-charging capabilities, meaning the battery fills up to 80% in just 18 minutes of charging.

You can buy the Standard Combo for $399, while the Adventure Combo with additional batteries and accessories is available to purchase for $499.

