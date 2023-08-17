DJI summer sale brings discounts on Mini 3 Pro, FPV drones

DJI is offering incredible discounts on some of its most popular camera drones so you capture your outdoor adventures from unique angles before kissing summer goodbye. Limited-time deals are available right now on the Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC), Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC), Air 2S, and DJI FPV drones.

The highlight of DJI’s late summer sale event is Mini 3 Pro, the tech giant’s most powerful sub-250-gram camera drone. Available to buy for $819 after a 10% discount, the travel-friendly aircraft can stay airborne for up to 34 minutes and shoot 4K/60fps video and 48MP stills. Mini 3 Pro’s exciting feature set includes ActiveTrack, tri-directional obstacle sensing, and 90-degree gimbal rotation for shooting high-quality vertical content for social media. The package on discount comes with the DJI RC remote controller. This controller has a bright LCD touchscreen, meaning your smartphone can stay free from flight duties.

Another lightweight camera drone that is available to buy today at a discount price of $798 is the Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC). The Mini 3 is essentially a stripped-down version of the Mini 3 Pro. It gives you dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors and also supports the new True Vertical Shooting mode, but features an older video transmission system and does not come with as many obstacle avoidance sensors. Interestingly though, you get up to 38 minutes of flight time with this drone, which is better than what Mini 3 Pro offers. And with the additional batteries that come in the Fly More Combo, you anyway can stay up in the air for much, much longer.

You could also grab a deep 20% discount on the Air 2S, which comes with a 1-inch CMOS sensor. Capable of capturing 20MP still images or video in stunning 5.4K, this 595-gram DJI drone is easy to carry around. By shelling out only $799, you can get four-directional obstacle sensing, up to 31 minutes of flight time, and several exciting autonomous features.

Available to buy today for $899, the DJI FPV Combo was initially launched in 2021 for $1,299. At the time, it was the only FPV drone combo that you could buy off the shelf to “fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them.” This drone is capable of achieving a max speed of 140 kph (87 mph) along with superb reliability and transmission range, so you can capture ultrasmooth and stable 4K video at 60 fps with the assistance of RockSteady electronic image stabilization.

