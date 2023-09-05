 Skip to main content

Autel has added 10 new features to EVO Max drone series

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 5 2023 - 4:24 am PT
Autel Robotics has released a massive new firmware update for its EVO Max drone series. Users of both EVO Max 4T and EVO Max 4N can look forward to a host of new features as well as bug fixes and optimizations with aircraft firmware version 1.6.0.71. Here’s the complete lowdown…

New features for Autel EVO Max drone series

1. Rectangular mission: In this automated flight path, the drone follows a rectangular pattern, which is useful for missions like photography, mapping, and inspections within a defined area.

2. Polygon mission: This automated flight path enables the drone to follow a polygonal pattern. Users would find it useful for missions such as photography, mapping, and inspections within a defined area.

3. 50MP photos: The latest firmware brings the option to switch to 50MP photos to capture finer details during missions.

4. Battery hot-swapping: With this new capability for the EVO Max series, you can swap the battery without powering off your drone. It helps to minimize mission interruption as much as possible.

5. Media file encryption: Media encryption safeguards digital media (like photos or videos) through conversion into an unreadable form, thus ensuring privacy and security.

6. Bypassing: This feature enables the drone to autonomously navigate around obstacles while maintaining its intended flight path when in manual flight mode.

7. RTMP live streaming: With this capability, you can conduct live streaming on various third-party platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and more.

8. New image transmission frequency band settings: You now get an even wider range of image transmission frequency band options to use with your EVO Max drone.

9. Autel Stitch 2.5D mapping: This feature allows the RC to stream real-time images to Autel Mapper to generate high-precision 2.5D orthophoto images in real-time.

10. Auto-sync for Airdata and Dronelogbook: The new auto-sync feature allows you to synchronize your flight record directly to Airdata and Dronelogbook, without the need to sync through the Autel Cloud.

Bug fixes and optimizations in latest firmware

  • Optimizes self-check during remote controller startup.
  • Optimizes flight speed settings.
  • Optimizes display of CGCS2000 coordinate system.
  • Optimizes landing protection functionality to reduce false alerts.
  • Optimizes low-altitude hovering performance in visual positioning mode.
  • Fixes a low-probability update failure issue.

Finally, the new Autel EVO Max drone firmware brings support for Remote ID functionality in the United States and Japan, while updating the no-fly zones in China, Taiwan, and Japan. Do note that in addition to updating the aircraft firmware, you will also need to update the remote controller firmware to v1.5.0.53 and the Autel Enterprise app to v1.3.18.

Read more: Which Autel Robotics drones are approved for FAA Remote ID?

