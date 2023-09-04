Which Autel Robotics drones are approved for FAA Remote ID?

Remote ID is a feature that allows a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability. But which drone models manufactured by Autel Robotics have been approved by the FAA for adequate compliance with the Remote ID law?

The FAA’s Remote ID rule applies to all drone operators in the US, with the following exemptions:

You fly a drone that weighs less than 250g, such as the Autel EVO Nano, and you fly it only for recreation purposes.

You fly a drone at an FAA-Recognized Identification Area (FRIA). These FRIAs will be your traditional model airplane fields where hobbyists have gathered and flown safely for decades.

Now, a drone can either have Remote ID capabilities built-in, or it could be outfitted with an external device to ensure compliance. Autel Robotics has already rolled out firmware updates to bring most of its latest drones into compliance, but older models such as the original EVO or the X-Star Premium require a separate add-on module to broadcast Remote ID information.

The Autel drone models that have been approved by the FAA for adequate compliance with its Remote ID rule are:

Autel EVO Nano: Weighing less than 250g, the Nano is a compact drone that can fit almost anywhere – from your palm to the side pocket of a hiking pack. The drone features a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor 48MP camera which, paired with an ultra-stable 3-axis gimbal, is able to capture smooth cinematic 4K/30fps HDR videos. Autel EVO Nano supports a maximum flight time of 28 minutes and a 6.2-mile (10 km) transmission range.

Autel EVO Lite: This drone comes equipped with a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor that can capture 50MP photos and 4K HDR videos. Further, the camera adopts an RYYB color filter array design, which absorbs 40% more light than traditional RGGB arrays so natural scenery can be captured in all its glory. The EVO Lite also happens to be the first drone to introduce a four-axis gimbal design, meaning you can quickly shoot vertical videos for social media sharing.

Autel EVO Lite+: The Lite+ features a 6K camera and f/2.8-f/11 adjustable aperture which let you alter exposure and depth of field in imaginative ways. With an algorithm optimized for low light and a large 1-inch CMOS image sensor, this drone is known to capture crisp, vibrant nighttime images, even at a high ISO setting. In addition, the drone also features an Ultra Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system and a 7.4-mile flight range. It comes with a maximum flight time of 40 minutes.

Autel EVO II V3: Autel’s most popular drone features a 1-inch CMOS image sensor from Sony, capable of capturing 20MP photos and 6K/30fps videos. The lens’s adjustable aperture range of f2.8 to f11 and high ISO ranges allow for more control and creative freedom over shots. The drone comes with up to 40 minutes of flight time, a 12-sensor omnidirectional obstacle avoidance, a dual-core processor, and AI machine learning for intelligent navigation.

Autel EVO Max: A commercial drone designed primarily for operations such as search and rescue, firefighting support, mapping, and inspection, EVO Max boasts a three-camera payload system. First, the drone is equipped with a 48 MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, 160x digital zoom, and a 0.5-inch CMOS sensor. Then you get a 50 MP wide-angle camera with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor and 3840×2160 video resolution. And finally, there’s the infrared camera with a 640×512 resolution and a 1.2-km ranging distance.

Autel Dragonfish Standard: The Dragonfish is a tough drone, capable of both VTOL multi-rotor and fast-winged flight. With an endurance of up to 180 minutes, this aircraft is ideal for applications in fields such as energy, mining, defense, and surveillance. The drone’s maximum winged flight speed is 30m/s (108km/h, 67mph), and the maximum video transmission range is 30km (18.6 miles) with a base station.

Autel Dragonfish Lite: The Lite version of Dragonfish is compact and lightweight at only 4.5kg (including two batteries) with a 1,600mm wingspan. It can carry a 1kg payload up to its service ceiling of 4,000m and has a maximum flight time of 75 minutes.

Autel Dragonfish Pro: The larger Dragonfish Pro provides the longest flight time of the series: up to 180 minutes with a payload. This drone has a 6,000m flight ceiling, making it perfect for applications like discreet long-endurance surveillance and wide-area mapping. Its maximum payload capacity is 2.5kg.

