What is Vision Assist, DJI Mavic 3 drone’s powerful new feature?

DJI has released a major new firmware update for the Mavic 3 drone series. The September 2023 update comes with several noteworthy enhancements including an incredible new safety feature called “Vision Assist” that helps you anticipate obstacles in every direction during the flight.

How to use Vision Assist on a DJI drone

Vision Assist is a new feature by DJI that has been made available through a firmware update to the Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Classic, and Mavic 3 Pro drones as well as their Cine versions. To switch to the Vision Assist view, simply launch the Mini Map from your remote controller screen and swipe right.

When to use Vision Assist on your Mavic 3

There are several scenarios where Vision Assist can prove to be handy. Let’s discuss them in detail…

Multi-directional obstacle awareness

Vision Assist allows you to identify potential obstacles seamlessly through the remote controller view and navigate confidently around them. For camera movements like circling or pulling away, lateral and backward visual assistance can help you gauge the spatial distances to the left, right, and back. You can also maintain a forward view even during high-angle shots.

Enhanced precision while using 3x or 7x camera

Another great use for Vision Assist comes when you’re leveraging the zoom cameras on a Mavic 3 drone. The telephoto lens can sometimes make judging distances tricky due to its narrow field of view. In this case, forward visual support offers a broader perspective of the environment ahead, enabling focused telephoto shots without worrying about restricted visibility.

Assistance during nighttime filming

You can also use Vision Assist to turn potential dimly lit obstacles into bright spots on the screen. This capability proves invaluable when nighttime lighting doesn’t satisfy minimum obstacle avoidance levels. You’d essentially be enjoying an added peace of mind when taking pictures at night because of the extra safety in place.

More possibilities for creative shots

Vision Assist empowers you to take hassle-free creative shots with your Mavic 3 Pro. Since the feature eliminates blind spots, you can control the drone more confidently and capture bolder, boundary-pushing footage.

Collision warning with Vision Assist

When an obstacle in the current view direction is detected, Vision Assist will show you a collision warning. The color of the warning is determined by the distance between the obstacle and the aircraft. A yellow warning means that the distance between the aircraft and the obstacle is between 2.2 and 5 meters. On the other hand, if the obstacle is less than 2.2 meters away from the drone, a red warning will show. Do note that this warning will appear only when Vision Assist is being displayed in the small window.

Another thing to know is if you are using DJI RC, once you enable Vision Assist, the primary video transmission quality will be reduced to 720p, and the camera view displayed on the screen may appear slightly blurrier than before.

