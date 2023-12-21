DJI Air 3 holiday update improves safety, battery, camera features

Just in time for the festive season, DJI has released a huge firmware update for the Air 3 dual-camera drone. The fresh software package comes with a bunch of new features and handy improvements across the board.

You can now update your Air 3 aircraft firmware to v01.00.10.00, while the remote controller firmware can be brought up to v02.00.03.00 for DJI RC 2 and v01.00.06.00 for DJI RC-N2. The DJI Fly app, meanwhile, can be updated to v1.12.4. Here’s what the new firmware brings to the table:

Adds Auto mode for ActiveTrack 360-degree

Adds Vision Assist

Adds digital zoom for 12MP photo mode

Adds Vision Positioning and Obstacle Sensing switch

Adds Sphere Panorama for the medium telecamera

Adds support for front arm LED settings in the EASA member states and the UK

Adds support to make camera parameter settings unaffected by firmware updates. But note that this function will only work if the aircraft firmware is v01.00.06.00 or above before an update occurs

Optimizes battery auto-discharge strategy

Fixes some known issues

Digging deeper with improvements in the camera and shooting modes, the new Auto mode for ActiveTrack 360 enables the DJI Air 3 drone to go beyond just tracking a subject from a certain distance and altitude. Essentially, your footage will now become much more cinematic because the drone will perform a bunch of maneuvers automatically such as tracking the subject from different directions as well as ascending and spiraling around, like it would have in the Helix shooting mode.

Additionally, you can now leverage digital zoom on the 24mm wide-angle lens, as long as you have the camera set to 12MP photo mode. Further adding to the options of creative photos is the ability to capture panoramic photos with the 3x camera.

Coming to the new safety elements of this firmware update, you should know that Vision Assist is a feature that will help you anticipate obstacles in every direction during a flight. There are several scenarios where this capability can come in handy and you can read about them in a detailed post here.

Moreover, you now have the ability to disable the downward-facing sensor on the Air 3. This may prove useful in situations where you require a swift landing, such as when flying from a boat or a moving vehicle. Happy flying!

