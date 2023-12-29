 Skip to main content

DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone receives new firmware update

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Dec 29 2023 - 12:59 am PT
Image: DJI

DJI has released a new firmware update for Mavic 3 Pro, the world’s first consumer drone with a triple-camera system.

Aircraft firmware v01.01.0500 is now available to download for the Mavic 3 Pro, while the DJI RC Pro remote controller can now be updated to v03.02.0700. If you use DJI RC instead, you can update your remote controller to v01.03.1000. The DJI RC-N1 controller, meanwhile, can be updated to v04.18.0500. The DJI Fly app version compatible with this update is 1.12.4 or newer.

While DJI always makes sure to fix as many known issues as possible with new software packages, this firmware update is primarily aimed at users in China. The country has a new set of provisional drone laws scheduled to come into effect on January 1, 2024, and this update will help drone pilots comply with local regulation requirements. Broadly, these new regulations are expected to prevent security risks related to drones and provide enhanced legal support for the robust development of the UAV industry in China.

According to the regulations, drone owners will be asked to present a form of identification when registering with authorities, and those who use and operate drones should have certain qualifications. No-fly zones and airspaces that are open to drones are being revamped with application processes required for activities involving drones.

Even with approvals in place, drone pilots will now be required to report the estimated take-off time and preparations to the air traffic management agency one hour before the scheduled take-off, and fly only after being confirmed by the agency.

At the same time, China is also striving to improve its drone-based emergency response systems. For instance, those who use drones to perform tasks such as anti-terrorism surveillance, emergency rescue, disaster relief, and medical deliveries will be required to apply to the authorities 30 minutes before the scheduled take-off. And the final decision on approval or disapproval will be made known to them 10 minutes before take-off.

Read more: DJI rolls out bug fixes for Avata, Mavic 3 drones

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

