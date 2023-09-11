DJI Mini 3 gets price cut ahead of Mini 4 Pro announcement

With the Mini 4 Pro’s FCC listing suggesting that the product is close to launch, DJI has announced discount deals on some of its most popular camera drones, including the Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC), Air 2S, and DJI FPV Combo.

The highlight of DJI’s back-to-school sale event is the Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC). Instead of its typical sticker price of $858, this sub-250-gram drone is available to buy today for $798 only. DJI Mini 3 gives you dazzling 4K/30fps HDR videos with true-to-life colors and also supports a new True Vertical Shooting mode. Interestingly though, you get up to 38 minutes of flight time with this drone, which is better than what the more expensive Mini 3 Pro offers. But with the additional batteries that come in the Fly More Combo, you can anyway stay up in the air for much, much longer.

In the meantime, leaks suggest that the Mini 4 Pro will feature omnidirectional obstacle sensing and Waypoint Flight – a first for any sub-250-gram drone from DJI. It is, however, expected to feature the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that allows the Mini 3 to deliver 48MP photos. Nevertheless, a new 4K/100fps shooting mode is expected and the drone’s video transmission range also appears to have been improved to facilitate Full HD video transmission from as far as 20km away. The Mini 4 Pro would likely have a maximum flight time of 34 minutes.

Now, coming back to the DJI sale event, you can grab an exciting 17% discount on the Air 2S Fly More Combo as well, which comes with two extra batteries. Capable of capturing 20MP still images or video in stunning 5.4K with its 1-inch CMOS sensor, this 595-gram DJI drone is easy to carry around. Air 2S comes with four-directional obstacle sensing, up to 31 minutes of flight time, and several exciting autonomous features.

Also available to buy today at a discount price of $899 is the DJI FPV Combo which was initially launched in 2021 for $1,299. At the time, it was the only FPV drone combo that you could buy off the shelf to “fly like a racer, hover like a traditional drone, accelerate like a homebuilt project, and stop faster than any of them.”

