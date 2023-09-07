It’s coming: DJI Mini 4 Pro drone hits the FCC database

So, DJI has just filed paperwork with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a new drone joining the Mini series. The official release of DJI Mini 4 Pro onto the FCC database indicates that the tech giant’s latest sub-250-gram drone could hit the market as soon as this month!

According to the information shared by the FCC, the new DJI Mini 4 Pro drone will have two model versions: MT4MFVD and MT4MFVDB. However, both versions share the same technical construction, including circuit diagram, PCB Layout, electrical construction, and mechanical construction. As such, the difference in these model numbers has been kept only for marketing purposes. You can take a look at one of the labels below:

We already know from previous leaks that the Mini 4 Pro will continue DJI’s tradition of redefining what a sub-250-gram drone can accomplish. More specifically, the aircraft is expected to feature omnidirectional obstacle sensing – a notable improvement over Mini 3 Pro’s tri-directional obstacle avoidance.

And while no significant changes are expected in the 48MP camera sensor, a leaked retail box of the product suggests that the Mini 4 Pro could deliver more cinematic videos courtesy of a new 4K/100fps shooting mode. The leaked box further indicates that the upcoming drone’s video transmission range has been improved to allow Full HD video transmission from as far as 20km away.

Another exciting capability that DJI fans are looking forward to is Waypoint support. With this feature, the Mini 4 Pro would be able to follow a specified flight path over and over again while conducting jobs such as filming real estate or surveying an area.

Finally, the new DJI drone would likely have a maximum flight time of 34 minutes, which is the same as its predecessor, but it would be compatible with the latest RC 2 and RC-N2 remote controllers released recently alongside the DJI Air 3 drone.

