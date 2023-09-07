 Skip to main content

It’s coming: DJI Mini 4 Pro drone hits the FCC database

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Sep 7 2023 - 6:46 am PT
0 Comments
dji mini 4 pro drone features specs price buy

So, DJI has just filed paperwork with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for a new drone joining the Mini series. The official release of DJI Mini 4 Pro onto the FCC database indicates that the tech giant’s latest sub-250-gram drone could hit the market as soon as this month!

According to the information shared by the FCC, the new DJI Mini 4 Pro drone will have two model versions: MT4MFVD and MT4MFVDB. However, both versions share the same technical construction, including circuit diagram, PCB Layout, electrical construction, and mechanical construction. As such, the difference in these model numbers has been kept only for marketing purposes. You can take a look at one of the labels below:

We already know from previous leaks that the Mini 4 Pro will continue DJI’s tradition of redefining what a sub-250-gram drone can accomplish. More specifically, the aircraft is expected to feature omnidirectional obstacle sensing – a notable improvement over Mini 3 Pro’s tri-directional obstacle avoidance.

And while no significant changes are expected in the 48MP camera sensor, a leaked retail box of the product suggests that the Mini 4 Pro could deliver more cinematic videos courtesy of a new 4K/100fps shooting mode. The leaked box further indicates that the upcoming drone’s video transmission range has been improved to allow Full HD video transmission from as far as 20km away.

Another exciting capability that DJI fans are looking forward to is Waypoint support. With this feature, the Mini 4 Pro would be able to follow a specified flight path over and over again while conducting jobs such as filming real estate or surveying an area.

Finally, the new DJI drone would likely have a maximum flight time of 34 minutes, which is the same as its predecessor, but it would be compatible with the latest RC 2 and RC-N2 remote controllers released recently alongside the DJI Air 3 drone.

Read more: What is Vision Assist, DJI’s new drone safety feature?

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI Mini 4 Pro

DJI Mini 4 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.