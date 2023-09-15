Leaked photos reveal powerful new DJI drone Matrice 3D

So, DJI might be prepping to release not one but two new drones in the coming weeks! The sub-250-gram Mini 4 Pro, as you likely know, has already made its way to the FCC database. But now, leaked pictures of what appears to be a new high-tech DJI drone, Matrice 3D, have also surfaced online.

Leaker NGDrone has shared photos of a supposed Matrice 3D thermal camera drone, likely developed for commercial jobs. What’s even more interesting is that a smaller, more portable DJI Dock drone-in-a-box solution appears to be in the works to cater especially to compact industrial platforms.

The Matrice series comes from DJI’s enterprise solutions arm which manufactures high-end drones for public safety, industrial inspections, surveying, and mapping purposes. Traditionally, these drones have been bulky not only because they integrate many more advanced aviation features than consumer drones, but also because they were expected to support heavy payloads.

That changed last year with the launch of Matrice 30, a flagship industrial drone that could fit inside a backpack. That drone integrated multiple high-performance sensors into one single camera payload, while its size made it ideal for easy transportation and fast setup.

The rumored Matrice 3D looks set to take that legacy forward with its portability and form factor. A standout feature that can be noticed in the leaked pictures is the attached RTK module which uses a special technique for satellite positioning to produce accurate results to the centimeter. This capability would make the drone an invaluable tool for surveying jobs, while also allowing it to land precisely on a DJI docking station.

Also read: Ahead of Mini 4 launch, DJI releases new Mini 3 drone firmware

The drone’s camera system, meanwhile, looks similar to that of the Mavic 3 Enterprise Thermal edition, featuring a wide, zoom, as well as a thermal camera.

Interestingly, this Matrice 3D has already been spotted in the wild, as this video from leaker Igor Bogdanov shows:

👉In addition to the test flight of the DJI Mini 4 Pro, a test flight of a new industrial drone has also been revealed. In this video, you can clearly see the camera unit like on the Mavic 3T. That's all for now)#djimini4pro pic.twitter.com/hzZPA9ahS8 — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) August 19, 2023

Stay tuned to DroneDJ for more updates!

Read more: FAA’s drone Remote ID enforcement delay is ‘discretionary’, not a free pass

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.