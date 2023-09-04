New DJI Mini 4 Pro leak shows retail box, drone specs

The official launch date is definitely getting near. Photos of a DJI Mini 4 Pro retail box have leaked online, revealing the purported drone’s biggest features and specs. Here’s what we know so far…

DJI Mini 4 Pro vs. Mini 3 Pro

The upcoming Mini 4 Pro is set to continue DJI’s tradition of redefining what a sub-250-gram drone can accomplish. Specifically, it is expected to bring omnidirectional obstacle sensing to the extremely popular Mini series. The current flagship Mini 3 Pro is equipped with only forward, backward, and downward vision systems that support tri-directional obstacle avoidance. So, it would be the first time an ultralight DJI drone offers omnidirectional sensing for even more safe flights.

Next, you can expect more cinematic videos from the Mini 4 Pro since it appears to be capable of shooting 4K/100 fps. The leaked box further suggests that the drone’s video transmission tech has improved considerably from Mini 3 Pro’s 12km range with a standard battery. The new Mini drone would likely allow Full HD video transmission from as far as 20km away.

Additionally, the tech giant could bring native Waypoint Flight support to Mini 4 Pro, enabling the drone to follow a specified flight path over and over again. With this intelligent feature, you can define Points of Interest (POI) along the flight route, essentially telling the drone where it needs to focus while capturing images. Parameters such as camera action, altitude, speed, heading, gimbal tilt, zoom, and hovering time can also be defined for individual waypoints, which makes this feature incredibly useful for jobs such as filming real estate, mapping, or assessing the changes in an area over time.

Also read: Over $300 in savings on DJI Mini 3 Pro drone bundle

Right now, these are the four key improvements that appear to differentiate the next-gen Mini drone from the Mini 3 Pro. But we will keep you posted as more details emerge!

Remote controller and kit versions

The upcoming aircraft is expected to be compatible with the new RC 2 and RC-N2 remote controllers that were launched recently alongside DJI Air 3. According to leaker @Quadro_News, the drone would be available in four configurations:

DJI Mini 4 Pro (RC-N2)

DJI Mini 4 Pro (RC 2)

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2)

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus (RC 2)

The last combo likely carries Intelligent Flight Battery Plus which increases the maximum flight to 47 minutes for the Mini 3 series but at the same time tips the drone’s weight over the 250-gram mark.

Mini 4 Pro release date

September usually means the tech industry’s fall product launch season. And now that this retail box has surfaced online, tipsters are suggesting that the Mini 4 could also see a September launch.

Read more: Insta360 is having a big sale for Labor Day 2023

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.