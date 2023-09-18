Nottingham’s 700-year-old Goose Fair declared a no-drone zone

Over its some 700-year-history, the UK’s annual Goose Fair in Nottingham has adapted to and embraced technological innovation as part of its festivities, but this year is drawing a line – in the sky – to exclude drones.

Drawing nearly half a million visitors per year, Nottingham’s Goose Fair owes its appeal to both the tradition it embodies, and the technological sophistication and diversity of the attractions (and, let’s be honest, rides) it has come to feature. Indeed, given the geographical expanse and visual flash of the event’s assembled assets, using drones to capture all its teeming activity has become not only a popular way of memorializing the celebration, but nearly the only way to fit all its imagery into the same video space.

But the steadily accumulating UAVs around the area – combined with large crowds on the ground and moving ride machinery often reaching high in the sky – has led Nottingham police and the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority to take the precautionary measure of declaring the heavens over the Goose Fair a no-drone zone this year.

“A temporary airspace restriction will be in place over the Forest Recreation Ground for the duration of this year’s event, which will run between 29 September and 8 October,” said a communiqué issued by Nottinghamshire Police. “The restriction means it will be illegal to fly all types of drones in a 750-meter radius of the event. This includes all surrounding streets.”

Dash it all.

The order will doubtless come as a serious – and literal – buzzkill for the increasing number of pilots who’ve taken their drones aloft over the years to capture truly impressive nighttime footage of Nottingham’s sprawling, constantly moving Goose Fair.

The prohibition also marks something of a rare balking of the continually evolving event – reputed to be among one of the oldest in Europe, and possibly dating back (if you can believe Wikipedia) 1,000 years. Its earliest documented sourcing is to a 1164 royal charter ordering it to be staged it annually.



But the overlap of crowds, moving machinery, and increasing drones forced Nottingham authorities to initiate the no-fly designation of the Goose Fair. Given the proximity of certain video-capturing drones to elevated, fast-moving attractions lifting riders high into the air, the decision isn’t all that surprising or objectionable.

Still, in making the announcement that Goose Fair airspace will be banned to UAVs, Nottingham Police Sergeant Vince Saunders – who also serves as the force’s chief drone pilot – acknowledged his regret at having to make the move (even if that was laced that with warning to abide by the restriction).

“As a drone enthusiast myself the last thing I want is for fellow enthusiasts to get caught out at this or any other major public event, so please do make a habit of checking for temporary restrictive zones before you fly,” Saunders said. “Sadly, we have previously had issues with drones being flown in an inconsiderate way – posing a potential risk to people and equipment on the ground. These kinds of restrictions are now common at such large open air events so it is wise for all pilots to assume that they cannot fly above any similar gathering.”

