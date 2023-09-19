The next major DJI M30 drone firmware update is here

DJI has released the latest firmware update for the Matrice 30 (M30) drone series. The September 2023 update focuses on improving flight safety, adding more custom options, and improving the Pilot 2 app’s user interface.

Aircraft firmware v07.01.00.26 is now available to download for the M30 series. At the same time, you can update the remote controller firmware to v02.02.04.05 and the DJI Pilot 2 app to v7.1.0.32.

You can also update the D-RTK 2 Mobile Station to v03.01.0000, the Intelligent Battery Station to v07.00.01.29, and your Intelligent Flight Batteries to v02.00.20.58. After being updated, the battery station version will be shown as v06.01.10.02 in DJI Pilot 2.

And last but not least, DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series) can now be brought up to v2.1.10.

Here’s everything in this update, according to DJI’s release notes:

Updated the RTH to Advanced RTH. The aircraft can automatically plan the flight path to avoid obstacles and fly to the Home Point during the return-to-home process.

Added support to improve the safety of RTH and the safe Resume Task from Breakpoint. Users can view the guide in the Mission Editing View of the Waypoint Route in the app.

Ortho Collection supports the customization of the gimbal angle.

Added the function of Custom Flight Area. Users can plan custom flight areas on DJI FlightHub 2 and deliver them to the aircraft.

Added the function of Find My Drone in Flight Controller Settings. In scenarios such as aircraft emergency landing or flyaway, information such as position display and coordinate sharing help users to find the aircraft.

Added ability to view the downloaded photos and videos in Album when the aircraft is disconnected.

Added support to save multiple sets of configurations for custom network RTK.

Added support to search location by texts, GEO zone alerts, and scan code to obtain target point locations in Map for DJI Pilot 2.

Added DJI Care Flyaway Coverage for DJI Care Enterprise. Users can report flyaway aircraft in Device Management.

Added ability to import unlocking licenses offline.

Optimized UI for Flight Route Library.

Ortho Collection supports selecting start points for flight routes.

Added ability to adjust the stick EXP for the remote controller.

Added support for EU C2 certification.

The last major update for the drone added support for Terrain Follow in Oblique photography and Linear Flight tasks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.