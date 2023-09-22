New firmware brings Remote ID support for DJI Phantom 4, Mavic 2 Enterprise series drones

DJI Phantom 4 RTK and Mavic 2 Enterprise series drone users are finally getting the much-awaited firmware update that adds support for Remote ID in the United States.

Remote ID, as you likely know, is a feature that enables a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability because federal agencies need a mechanism to locate the operator when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

DJI has already brought most of its latest drones into compliance through firmware upgrades, but updates for some enterprise and consumer models are still in the works.

Aircraft firmware v02.02.0616 is now available to download for Phantom 4 RTK, while Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced operators can upgrade their firmware to v01.00.06.21 to comply with the FAA’s Remote ID rule. At the same time, you’d want to make sure that your remote controller, DJI Pilot or DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series), and D-RTK 2 Mobile Station as well as its app are all up-to-date for seamless functioning.

Earlier this month, the FAA pushed back the enforcement deadline for the Remote ID rule by six months to March 2024. But it’s important to remember that the agency expects operators to comply with the requirements of the rule as soon as possible. Relief is primarily being offered to those who are experiencing issues in finding add-on broadcast modules. So, if you can adhere to the rule simply by updating your drone firmware, there’s no real excuse for noncompliance.

