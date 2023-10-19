 Skip to main content

NYC Central Park to host its first drone show ever this weekend

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Oct 19 2023 - 2:26 am PT
0 Comments
drone show new york city central park

New York City’s iconic Central Park is set to host its first-ever drone show this weekend. One thousand drones will light up the Manhattan sky with swirling vortices and amorphous shapes during three scheduled performances. Here are the complete details…

The drone show, called Franchise Freedom, is being organized by Drone Stories (the company behind Burning Man 2022) in collaboration with Dutch artist duo Ralph Nauta and Lonneke Gordijn (better known by their moniker DRIFT). The show premiered at Art Basel Miami 2017 and received plenty of international attention as an invigorating artwork located at the intersection of technology, science, and art. Those who have witnessed it in person call the show magical and strangely meditative.

The artists themselves describe Franchise Freedom as a poetic illustration of how we, as humans, strive to live autonomously within societies defined by rules and conventions. The show has hundreds of drones visualizing an autonomously flying swarm while exposing the tension between individual freedom and safety in numbers.

Although the patterns seem random, the impression of such a flock makes the viewer think of freedom, and how the behavior of these birds (drones) is completely orchestrated and subject to many rules and survival instincts. The ultimate goal of the drone show is to provoke the mind and give the viewer food for thought.

The artists explain that the New York City show has been in the making for over five years because of restrictions around drone flights. But these rules were relaxed recently with the NYPD, in partnership with the Department of Transportation, agreeing to review permit applications by drone operators.

When and where to watch Central Park drone light show

Franchise Freedom will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The best places to view it will be from Bethesda Fountain, the bandshell, and the boat landing, according to the parks department.

Image: Drone Stories

Read more: DJI’s first-ever drone light show calls for global water conservation

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone light show

Drone light show

A great alternative to fireworks, drone light sh…
New York City

New York City

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.