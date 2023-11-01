Manna Drone Delivery kicks off US ops with trick-or-treating

Europe’s largest drone delivery operator, Manna Drone Delivery, says it has officially commenced US operations by delivering Halloween candy to families in the Dallas/Fort Worth area by drone.

“After over four years of operations and over 150,000 flights logged in Europe, we are excited to be touching down in the United States to offer the residents of Dallas/Fort Worth a lightning-quick and sustainable home delivery service,” says Andrew Patton, head of US for Manna Drone Delivery.

On Tuesday, October 31, residents of Pecan Square by Hillwood Communities were able to order food and drinks from various national and local retailers, including a wide selection of Halloween chocolates and candies. The opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time given the incredibly wet weather the Dallas/Fort Worth area has been experiencing.

Broadly, the drone delivery service will be available to members of the Pecan Square community on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Select products and sweets from local retailers including Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures and The Touring Chocolatier, as well as national brands, will be available for purchase.

In addition, Manna is partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which serves nearly 1 million meals a week to residents in North Texas, by making a donation for every flight conducted this year.

“We’re excited to see Manna commercialize drone delivery in the US, bringing an innovative last-mile delivery solution to Pecan Square residents,” says Christopher Ash, senior vice president of aviation business development for Hillwood. “At Hillwood, we are a team collaborating to bring innovative supply chain technologies to North Texas and provide next-level amenities to the communities we reach.”

