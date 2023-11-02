Altitude Angel launches new airspace security division Prism Detect

UK-based Unified Traffic Management (UTM) technology provider Altitude Angel has launched a new spinoff division, Prism Detect, focusing on airspace security. The division will focus on deploying fixed and mobile “ARROW” sensor towers that would help to enhance aerial detection and drone flight approvals to critical and sensitive infrastructure sites.

ARROW technology is already playing a pivotal role in the company’s ambitious drone superhighway project, where you’ll find an array of ground-based, networked sensors “scanning” the low-altitude sky and sharing data with Altitude Angel’s global UTM platform, GuardianUTM in real-time. The platform then works to process this data with other information points to create a live, ultra-high-resolution airspace map that encompasses both drones and crewed aviation.

As such, Prism Detect can help provide managers of sensitive real estate or critical infrastructure with a comprehensive and real-time view of all airspace users within a significant radius of the towers.

These installations can be temporary, mobile, or fixed, and can also be scaled or reduced depending on the site’s requirements. And that flexibility, the company insists, is what makes Prism Detect different from other surveillance/detection solutions that usually take a “one size fits all” approach.

Further, being connected to the GuardianUTM platform will allow operators to differentiate between expected (authorized) and unexpected (unauthorized) drones at sporting events or mass gatherings.

As Richard Parker, CEO and founder of Altitude Angel, explains, “By providing clear intelligence as to who, or what, is operating in the airspace means appropriate and proportionate decisions can be made swiftly and with confidence. Today, facilities worldwide can avail of a variety of often independent sensors, each telling only a single chapter of the story and offering little to no actual intelligence to distinguish between authorized and unauthorized traffic. If the world is to welcome drones, then the world needs Prism Detect to help it make sense of the data.”

