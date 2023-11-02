 Skip to main content

FAA approves new variant of Matternet M2 delivery drone

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 2 2023 - 8:43 am PT
0 Comments
Matternet M2 delivery drone faa certified

Matternet, the first non-military drone maker to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has announced a significant development. The company has built a new, more efficient variant of its M2 delivery drone and it has managed to get an FAA Type Certificate approval for that as well.

Type certification refers to the approval of the design of the aircraft and all component parts (including propellers, engines, control stations, etc.). It signifies the design is in compliance with applicable airworthiness, noise, fuel venting, and exhaust emissions standards. Matternet received its first FAA Type Certificate in September 2022, followed closely by a Production Certificate in November 2022.

Now, the California-based company has made several improvements to its aircraft’s hardware and software and secured a second Type Certificate for the same.

“We are thrilled with the FAA’s decision to grant this amendment, the first-ever to a UAS Type Certification,” says Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and CEO of Matternet. “As we develop more advanced technology, it’s very important that we are able to move quickly through the FAA Type Certification process, the gold standard in airworthiness certification.”

The updated version of the M2 drone delivery system is currently in production, according to Matternet. The company is exploring and scaling operations throughout the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Read more: Altitude Angel launches new airspace security division Prism Detect

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Drone Delivery

Drone Delivery
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
Matternet

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.