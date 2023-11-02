FAA approves new variant of Matternet M2 delivery drone

Matternet, the first non-military drone maker to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has announced a significant development. The company has built a new, more efficient variant of its M2 delivery drone and it has managed to get an FAA Type Certificate approval for that as well.

Type certification refers to the approval of the design of the aircraft and all component parts (including propellers, engines, control stations, etc.). It signifies the design is in compliance with applicable airworthiness, noise, fuel venting, and exhaust emissions standards. Matternet received its first FAA Type Certificate in September 2022, followed closely by a Production Certificate in November 2022.

Now, the California-based company has made several improvements to its aircraft’s hardware and software and secured a second Type Certificate for the same.

“We are thrilled with the FAA’s decision to grant this amendment, the first-ever to a UAS Type Certification,” says Andreas Raptopoulos, founder and CEO of Matternet. “As we develop more advanced technology, it’s very important that we are able to move quickly through the FAA Type Certification process, the gold standard in airworthiness certification.”

The updated version of the M2 drone delivery system is currently in production, according to Matternet. The company is exploring and scaling operations throughout the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

