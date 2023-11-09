DJI Avata FPV drone is 30% off right now in rare deal

Many things make DJI Avata first-person view (FPV) drone “the” drone to have for the holidays, like how it opens up a whole new world for cinematic videography or just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be! But one of the key reasons to grab one today is that Avata drone combos are now available at an incredible 30% discount in early Black Friday deals from the tech giant.

Check out the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo, for instance. This combo pairs the popular Avata FPV aircraft with Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2.

You likely know that Goggles 2 is a high-resolution, low-latency transmission system that offers crystal-clear FPV video. The headset features a micro-OLED screen with adjustable diopters, so people who normally wear glasses do not need to use them with these goggles. Meanwhile, the new and improved RC Motion 2 features motion-sensing technology and an upgraded joystick, allowing users of all levels to easily navigate, maneuver, and explore the skies with the Avata in a unique manner.

Typically selling for $1,428, you can grab this combo for only $999 right now on Amazon. This is an all-time low price for the combo.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo

Similarly, the DJI Avata Explorer Combo is also seeing deep discounts of 30% on Amazon. This package replaces Goggles 2 with Goggles Integra Black, and is priced at $889, instead of the typical $1,278.

Compared to Goggles 2, the Integra is a much more recent innovation from DJI. In addition to advanced micro-OLED screen displays and ultra-low-latency DJI O3+ video transmission, Integra features an “integrated” design (hence the name) – meaning, the product merges the headband and battery into one, freeing pilots from loose connecting cables and making it easier than ever to take the goggles on and off. Take a look:

You should also know that in addition to these drone deals, DJI is also offering a sweet 16% discount on the Osmo Action 3 Creator Combo.

Happy shopping!

Also read: Convert drone videos into 2D maps with SkyBrowse’s free software

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.