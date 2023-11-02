Volatus secures $60M US drone infrastructure inspection contract

Diversified drone hardware and services company Volatus Aerospace is expanding on what had already been a steady stream of new business contracts in its domestic Canadian market with a deal in the US worth up to $60 million providing aerial infrastructure inspections for a major utility firm.

Toronto-based Volatus announced the contract with an unnamed client it only referred to as “a major US power utility.” Under the agreement, the Canadian drone company will provide inspection services of the customer’s swiftly growing network of transmission and distribution towers.

Volatus said the agreement covers a three-year partnership period, during which time it will collect and process drone data, and produce analytical reporting from that. The client involved plans on using that inspection support work in its efforts to accelerate its infrastructure expansion plans.

That new and remarkably lucrative deal in the US comes in the wake of Volatus having announced a run of new business conquests mostly based in Canada over the past year. That included vast oil and gas infrastructure inspection work acquired through its purchase of Alberta-based drone company Synergy Aviation.

Just last July, the UAV sales, training, and service provider announced it had been tapped by Alberta authorities to fly drones in wildfire suppression missions, after Volatus obtained the specialized firefighting credentials required for the activity.

Rob Walker, chief operating officer of Volatus Aerospace, said securing a large US energy client in the US through a contract worth up to $60 million was only the most recent sign of the company’s increasing growth, as its activities spread from Canada across borders.

“This past year, we have demonstrated our ability to scale rapidly, bringing significant value to our clients,” said Walker, noting that had in turn led to a dramatic rise to the air hours its drones have flown for customers.

“In 2023, we’ll inspect over 10,000 (transmission and distribution) structures for various utility clients,” Walker added. “Starting January 2024, we will add work on the West Coast and anticipate inspecting upward of 25,000 structures in North America, more than doubling this year’s volume. This is a result of adding to our portfolio, expanding existing contracts, and building capacity.”

