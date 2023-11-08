DJI offering $200K in SkyPixel drone photo, video contest prizes

Tech giant DJI and its social media platform SkyPixel are bringing back the popular SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest for the ninth year with prizes totaling over $200,000.

Running from Nov. 7, 2023, to Feb. 2, 2024, DJI and SkyPixel’s annual event focuses on helping creators push their creative boundaries and pioneer new trends in aerial photography and videography. Accordingly, the platform plans to present 79 awards this year with three new monthly competitions being introduced to give participants even more opportunities to showcase their talents.

The photo contest comprises four categories: nature, architecture, portrait, and sports. All photos must be shot on a drone, and each image must be at least 3 MB with a resolution of 300 dpi or more. EXIF data should also be retained.

The video contest, meanwhile, spans across five categories this year: nature, city, travel, sports, and creative. However, it’s necessary that all videos submitted include at least 30 seconds of footage shot with DJI equipment.

The panel of judges includes National Geographic photo editor Anne Farrar, Southern Weekly‘s photo director Nan Li, cinematographer Michael Fitzmaurice of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle fame, and celebrated filmmaker Brandon Li. Awards will be announced on Mar. 19, 2024.

And as always, the prizes are drool-worthy. The top winners will receive an Inspire 3 drone in the video category and a Hasselblad X2D 100C camera in the photo category. Other prizes include drones such as the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, DJI Air 3, and DJI Avata, as well as handheld photography gear like Osmo Pocket 3, Osmo Action 4, and Osmo Mobile 6.

Find out all the details about the contest, and how to participate, here.

