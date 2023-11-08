New firmware update for DJI Mini 4 Pro drone is here

DJI is rolling out a new firmware update for its latest sub-250-gram drone, Mini 4 Pro, today.

Aircraft firmware version 01.00.0210 is now available to download for the Mini 4 Pro which features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, a new image-processing platform, and dual native ISO fusion. The corresponding firmware version for the DJI RC 2 remote controller is 02.00.0100, and for the DJI RC-N2 controller with an in-built display, it’s 01.01.0100. Meanwhile, the DJI Fly app version recommended for this update is 1.12.3.

DJI’s release notes for this update are not terribly exciting: “Fixed some known issues.” But it’s essential to keep the devices updated to their latest versions for a better and safer flying experience.

Firmware helps to improve a product’s functionality, stability, and use experience. When the app prompts that there’s a new firmware available, DJI recommends you update the firmware in a timely manner. If the firmware of an earlier version is used for a long time, it may affect the product’s performance.

Typically, firmware updates take around 10 minutes. During this time, it’s normal for the gimbal to go limp, for the aircraft status indicators to blink, and for the aircraft to reboot. Wait patiently until the update is complete.

Also, before performing an update, ensure the Intelligent Flight Battery is at least 50% charged, and the remote controller is at least 30% charged. And if using a computer to perform the update, you must never disconnect the aircraft from the computer during the update.

The simplest way to update your Mini 4 Pro is through the DJI Fly app — just power on the drone and remote controller, and after the drone is connected to the app, tap Update when the app displays a prompt indicating that new firmware is available.

During the download, keep the mobile device network connected, and the app will automatically download the firmware. After the firmware is downloaded, tap Update to start updating the firmware. When the progress bar is completed, know that the firmware is updated successfully. The drone will then restart automatically.

Read more: DJI offering $200K in SkyPixel drone photo, video contest prizes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.