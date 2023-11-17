Autel’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coming to all of its drones

Autel has shared its deals for next week’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday and they aren’t just coming to the consumer drones, but also its brand new enterprise options.

Autel Lite and Nano drones see almost 50% cut

Autel released its first four consumer products at CES 2022 and while they might not be the DJI killers we hoped for, I wouldn’t keep them on the sidelines if I owned them.

For right now, these deals are on Autel’s official website and not yet on Amazon. However, Adorama has mirrored many of the same discounts.

Autel’s 2023 Black Friday deals

Nano: $389 (51% off)

Nano+: $609 (35% off)

Lite: $769 (48% off)

Lite+: $809 (47% off)

Autel’s sub-250 drone is seeing reductions to both its standard and plus variants of almost 50% on each. The Autel EVO Nano regularly comes in at $799 but you can snag it now for $389. The Nano+ is also seeing a discount of 35%, bringing it down to $609 ($949 regularly).

Are either of these drones better than what you might get from the Mini 3 or Mini 4 Pro? I don’t think I’d go that far. But they are far better than DJI’s basic offering, the Mini 2 SE which is coming in at $299 this season.

The deal that I’m personally excited to see is Autel’s EVO Lite+. Sporting a 6K camera sensor, for me this drone out performs almost any DJI drones in photos hands down. Regularly priced at $1,549, you can now get this great drone for only $809 this week.

Unless you’re planning on buying DJI’s Air 3 or one of the Mavic 3s, this will beat any other drone option out there on the market. I would say it beats the Air 3 if it wasn’t for the dual camera and upgraded obstacle avoidance.

The standard EVO Lite is also seeing a near 50% off discount at $769, instead of $1,499.

Black Friday makes its way all the way to the Max 4T

Usually we only see consumer drones being marked down this time of year but it looks like Autel seemed like enterprise users could also use a break.

All of DJI’s enterprise drones from the EVO V2 to the new Max 4T are seeing small, but noticeable, deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Autel’s enterprise Black Friday deals

EVO II Pro 6K (V2) Rugged Bundle: $1,399 (44% off)

EVO II Pro Enterprise V2: $2,599 (38% off)

EVO II Dual 640T (V2) Rugged Bundle: $3,799 (34% off)

EVO II Pro 6K Rugged Bundle V3: $1,889 (24% off)

EVO II Pro 6K RTK Rugged Bundle V3: $3,800 (11% off)

EVO II Pro 6K Enterprise Bundle V3: $3,999 (7% off)

EVO II Dual 640T Rugged Bundle V3: $5,499 (8% off)

EVO II Dual 640T RTK Rugged Bundle V3: $6,699 (4% off)

EVO Max 4T: $8,999 (10% off)

At CES this year, Autel showed off the brand new Max 4T, a drone marketed towards public safety. Autel has become a favorite with law enforcement agencies looking for drones that are open to third party software. While DJI drones eventually make its way over, they’re aren’t as quick as Autel’s.

So if you’re someone that is looking for a new drone for mapping or work at an agency that needs to update its fleet, now might be a good time to save some money.

You can find all these drones on Autel’s official website.

