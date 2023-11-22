All about Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro: AI-powered action cameras

Insta360 has released two new cameras ahead of the holiday season: Insta360 Ace and Insta360 Ace Pro. Both wide-angle action cameras promise incredible image quality while utilizing the latest in AI developments. Here’s everything you need to know…

The flagship version of the camera is the Insta360 Ace Pro. This product has been co-engineered with Leica, which is one of the oldest and most respected camera companies in the world. The result of the collaboration is a premium 1/1.3-inch sensor and a Leica SUMMARIT lens, capable of shooting stunning 4K/120fps videos and 48MP photos. The camera can even zoom in and out 2x without any loss in quality.

The Ace Pro also has built-in Active HDR (High Dynamic Range), so it can capture more details in scenes with both bright and dark areas. You’ll notice that a serious amount of work has gone into color accuracy since Ace Pro delivers accurate and rich colors even when underwater.

Another capability that makes the flagship camera all the more exciting is PD fast charging which powers up the device to 80% in just 22 minutes. A full charge takes 46 minutes.

On the other hand, Insta360 Ace is a more budget-friendly option, with key differences being a smaller 1/2-inch 48MP sensor, regular lens, and standard charging.

But that doesn’t mean the Ace is not worth your time. Both cameras are packed with unique, smart shooting features and practical elements like a vlogging-friendly 2.4-inch flip touchscreen that lets you see exactly what you’re shooting at all times. Functions such as the option to pause or cancel a recording with gesture and voice control, plus the new AI Highlights Assistant and AI Warp features add to the shooting and editing experience.

But what exactly do these AI features do?

AI Highlights Assistant automatically detects the peak moments in a video and delivers “clip highlights” for in-camera review. This helps you to easily merge thrilling moments into one incredible recap, or choose the ones you like, and quickly delete any unwanted clips to save storage.

AI Warp, meanwhile, is a new creative tool that can be used to add dynamic effects to your videos. Just use a preset or type in custom keywords to transform the whole clip or just specific parts like the subject below.

Coming back to product highlights, both Ace and Ace Pro have a dedicated shooting mode for low light called PureVideo. Powered by a 5nm AI chip, the cameras use a custom-trained AI neural network to strip the footage of noise and deliver clearer images in real time.

The Ace series further comes equipped with a unique Stats Dashboard and is the first action camera to integrate with Garmin devices or Apple Watches, allowing you to overlay your videos with GPS, speed, and other data.

You can also expect the cameras to deliver all of Insta360’s signature shooting modes, including the ability to shoot timelapses and hyperlapses (in TimeShift mode). The infamous Invisible Selfie Stick effect is also possible via the new AI Selfie Stick Eraser, rendering your selfie stick invisible in shots for an immersive third-person experience. The mounting system is magnetic, so you can switch between accessories quickly and seamlessly.

Finally, let’s discuss ruggedness. The Ace series’ waterproof design can handle depths of up to 33 feet (10 meters). Plus, the Dive Case allows you to take your camera even deeper, down to 196 feet (60 meters).

And it isn’t just water where these cameras shine. They operate smoothly in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F), making them ideal for winter sports shooting.

As JK Liu, founder of Insta360, puts it:

With Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro, we’re bringing smarter action capture to thrillseekers around the world. We’re making significant steps in AI, which has allowed us to bring in new features that we think not only make the video creation process easier for users, but unlocks completely new ways to make shots truly stand out.

Insta360 Ace retails for $379, while the flagship Insta360 Ace Pro camera is priced at $449.

