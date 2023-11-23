 Skip to main content

This DJI Mini 3 deal is a legit Black Friday steal

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Nov 23 2023 - 1:57 am PT
0 Comments
dji mini 3 black friday deal discount

It’s no secret that DJI makes the best, most powerful sub-250-gram drones out there. The Mini 3, for instance, features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology that allows it to capture true-to-life colors both during the day and at night. And now, B&H Photo is running a $699 Mini 3 (DJI RC) Black Friday deal that includes the aircraft, drone remote controller with an in-built HD screen, Fly More Combo accessory bundle, hard-shell travel case, 256GB microSD card, strobe light, landing pad, and an optics kit.

Those following DroneDJ would know that the Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) at 12% off is one of the best Black Friday deals that the tech giant has put out this year. While the compact and lightweight 4K camera drone already comes with a highly impressive battery life of up to 38 minutes, the Fly More Combo packs in extra batteries and other useful accessories.

But for a limited time, B&H Photo is sweetening the offering even further by throwing in a free accessory kit that will give new Mini 3 owners the protection they need to keep their drone safe from harm and enhance the footage it captures. Here’s how this free kit can help:

  • The SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD card is great for capturing uninterrupted 4K UHD videos.
  • The Nanuk 915 hard-shell case is ideal for storing your gear or traveling with it from location to location. The Lume Cube STROBE Anti-Collision Light satisfies FAA guidelines and allows you to fly your drone at night (always check local laws before flying).
  • The DLP-30 Drone Landing Pad from Ruggard allows you to easily locate where to land the aircraft and shields the gimbal from loose rocks, dirt, sand, and other debris that can kick up during takeoff and landing.
  • The Sensei OC-CK Optics Care and Cleaning Kit contains a pack of lens tissues, a lens cleaning pen, bulb air blower, paint brush, lipstick brush, lens cleaning fluid, and microfiber cleaning cloth, so you can keep optical and glass surfaces clean.

The limited-time Black Friday deal from B&H Photo expires on Nov. 24, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Read more: All about Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro: AI-powered action cameras

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
Black Friday

Black Friday

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.