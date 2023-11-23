This DJI Mini 3 deal is a legit Black Friday steal

It’s no secret that DJI makes the best, most powerful sub-250-gram drones out there. The Mini 3, for instance, features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology that allows it to capture true-to-life colors both during the day and at night. And now, B&H Photo is running a $699 Mini 3 (DJI RC) Black Friday deal that includes the aircraft, drone remote controller with an in-built HD screen, Fly More Combo accessory bundle, hard-shell travel case, 256GB microSD card, strobe light, landing pad, and an optics kit.

Those following DroneDJ would know that the Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC) at 12% off is one of the best Black Friday deals that the tech giant has put out this year. While the compact and lightweight 4K camera drone already comes with a highly impressive battery life of up to 38 minutes, the Fly More Combo packs in extra batteries and other useful accessories.

But for a limited time, B&H Photo is sweetening the offering even further by throwing in a free accessory kit that will give new Mini 3 owners the protection they need to keep their drone safe from harm and enhance the footage it captures. Here’s how this free kit can help:

The SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSD card is great for capturing uninterrupted 4K UHD videos.

The Nanuk 915 hard-shell case is ideal for storing your gear or traveling with it from location to location. The Lume Cube STROBE Anti-Collision Light satisfies FAA guidelines and allows you to fly your drone at night (always check local laws before flying).

The DLP-30 Drone Landing Pad from Ruggard allows you to easily locate where to land the aircraft and shields the gimbal from loose rocks, dirt, sand, and other debris that can kick up during takeoff and landing.

The Sensei OC-CK Optics Care and Cleaning Kit contains a pack of lens tissues, a lens cleaning pen, bulb air blower, paint brush, lipstick brush, lens cleaning fluid, and microfiber cleaning cloth, so you can keep optical and glass surfaces clean.

The limited-time Black Friday deal from B&H Photo expires on Nov. 24, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. ET.

