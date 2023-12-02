 Skip to main content

DJI Air 3, Mini 4 Pro finally bag FAA approval for Remote ID compliance

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Dec 2 2023 - 11:05 pm PT
0 Comments
dji air 3 drone buy now specs firmware update goggles fpv faa remote id compliance mini 4 pro

Months after they first hit the shelves, the DJI Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro drone models have managed to earn Remote ID Declarations of Compliance from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Remote ID, as you likely know, is a feature that enables a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability because federal agencies need a mechanism to locate the operator when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

Both the Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro came with native Remote ID broadcast support when they were released in July and September 2023, respectively. However, the FAA had not approved their Declarations of Compliance.

This status has now changed with the official approval certifications becoming available to download from the FAA website.

dji air 3 mini 4 pro drone remote id faa declaration of compliance

It’s worth reiterating that the FAA has pushed back the enforcement deadline for the Remote ID rule to March 2024. But DJI has been consistently releasing firmware updates to bring some of its older drone models into the Remote ID compliance net because the government agency expects operators to comply with the requirements of the rule as soon as possible. Relief is mostly being offered to those who are experiencing issues in finding add-on broadcast modules. So, if you can adhere to the rule simply by updating your drone firmware, there’s no real excuse for noncompliance.

The most recent DJI drone models to bag Remote ID broadcast capabilities include the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom and the Phantom 4 Pro V2 aircraft. You can see the complete list of DJI drones with Remote ID capabilities here.

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
Remote ID

Remote ID
DJI Air 3 DJI Mini 4 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.