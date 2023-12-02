DJI Air 3, Mini 4 Pro finally bag FAA approval for Remote ID compliance

Months after they first hit the shelves, the DJI Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro drone models have managed to earn Remote ID Declarations of Compliance from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Remote ID, as you likely know, is a feature that enables a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability because federal agencies need a mechanism to locate the operator when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

Both the Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro came with native Remote ID broadcast support when they were released in July and September 2023, respectively. However, the FAA had not approved their Declarations of Compliance.

This status has now changed with the official approval certifications becoming available to download from the FAA website.

It’s worth reiterating that the FAA has pushed back the enforcement deadline for the Remote ID rule to March 2024. But DJI has been consistently releasing firmware updates to bring some of its older drone models into the Remote ID compliance net because the government agency expects operators to comply with the requirements of the rule as soon as possible. Relief is mostly being offered to those who are experiencing issues in finding add-on broadcast modules. So, if you can adhere to the rule simply by updating your drone firmware, there’s no real excuse for noncompliance.

The most recent DJI drone models to bag Remote ID broadcast capabilities include the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom and the Phantom 4 Pro V2 aircraft. You can see the complete list of DJI drones with Remote ID capabilities here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.