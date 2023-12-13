Advanced drone 3D models start at $3 with new SkyeBrowse plan

One-click drone reality capture specialist SkyeBrowse has announced a new price plan that promises to make advanced 2D maps and 3D models affordable for all.

SkyeBrowse‘s new Pay Per Model (PPM) costing structure starts at just $3. And it is designed to meet the needs of both beginners and enterprise users alike, with potential applications ranging from construction progress reports and inspections to 3D printing, surveys, and accident reporting.

The SkyeBrowse app already allows users to generate basic 3D models from DJI or Autel drone videos for free. But those needing more advanced features have typically had to buy a subscription.

Now, with PPM, users can access a variety of tools for different applications with the final cost depending on the size of the video and the output model. Meaning, you pay in proportion to your usage.

SkyeBrowse founder Bobby Ouyang asserts that PPM will make the company’s ground-breaking technology accessible to all. “We believe that by offering a more flexible pricing model, we can open up the world of 3D modeling to a broader audience, fostering innovation and creativity across various industries. We are excited to see how our users leverage the Pay Per Model system to bring their 3D modeling projects to life,” says Ouyang.

