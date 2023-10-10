DJI unveils Zenmuse L2 drone LiDAR module for 3D data collection

DJI has released the successor to its popular Zenmuse L1 aerial LiDAR payload. The new DJI Zenmuse L2 comes with an enhanced RGB camera, upgraded LiDAR module, and improved accuracy. Prices start at $13,560.

Like its predecessor, the L2 is built for the DJI Matrice 300 RTK and the Matrice 350 RTK platforms with an RC Plus remote controller. The 3D data collection tool can also be used with DJI Terra drone mapping software for high-accuracy post-processing.

According to the tech giant, it has built a new in-house IMU system for the L2, allowing it to achieve the 4cm vertical and 5cm horizontal accuracy required for 1:500 high-precision terrain surveying. The system is also ready for use the moment it’s powered on, which makes it ideal for inspection professionals. In addition, the IMU system’s enhanced environmental adaptability improves its operational reliability and precision.

Difference between DJI Zenmuse L2 and L1 drone LiDAR

Compared to its predecessor, the Zenmuse L2 boasts a 30% increase in detection range. More specifically, the payload can detect objects from 250 meters at 10% reflectivity and 100k Lux, and up to 450 meters at 50% reflectivity and 0k Lux. The typical operational altitude also now extends up to 150 meters, thus enhancing the system’s safety and efficiency.

Further, the L2 comes with a reduced spot size of 4×12 cm @100m, which is only a fifth of that of the Zenmuse L1. As such, the sensor not only detects smaller objects with more details for highly accurate digital elevation models (DEMs), but it also supports five returns, capable of penetrating denser vegetation and capturing more ground points beneath the foliage.

Another noteworthy enhancement comes in the form of LiDAR point cloud rate. In both single and multiple return modes, DJI Zenmuse L2 can reach a max point cloud emission rate of 240,000 points per second, allowing you to capture more point cloud data in a given time frame.

The RGB mapping camera on DJI’s latest commercial payload features a 4/3 CMOS sensor with a mechanical shutter and an enlarged pixel size of 3.3 μm. The effective pixels produced with the system now reach 20MP, resulting in a significant improvement in overall imaging, as well as more enriched colorized point cloud details.

In addition, the minimum photo interval has been reduced to 0.7 seconds and the mapping camera now has a shutter count of up to 200,000 times, which would help to bring down operational costs. And if point cloud collection is not needed, the RGB camera can still take photos and videos, or collect images for visible light mapping.

You can find out more details in the video below or on the product page here.

Price and availability

DJI says that the Zenmuse L2 will be available to purchase from the company’s official online store and DJI Enterprise dealers in the near future. Two combo options will be available: one that allows for two paid replacements in a year ($13,560) and another that provides a coverage limit equivalent to the product value and unlimited free repairs in a year ($14,690).

