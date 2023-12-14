DJI announces that its Ronin 4D-8K cinema camera is now shipping

Today, DJI announced that its Ronin 4D-8K, a camera initially unveiled in 2021, is officially shipping. The full-frame camera can capture ProRes at 8K/75fps internally. The complete Ronin 4D kit comes bundled with the Zenmuse X9-8K gimble camera that attaches to the main body and features 4-axis stabilization for extremely smooth camera movements, even when moving vertically.

The kit includes DJI’s 17-28mm lens, a handy 1TB SSD, wireless transmission and control monitor, battery, a LIDAR focusing system, and everything else you need to get started for $12,838. Professionals who already own the DJI 4D-6K can also purchase the standalone Zenmuse X9-8K gimble camera for $3599 and upgrade from 6K to 8K.

I previously got the opportunity to test the 6K version of the Ronin 4D, so I have a good feel for using this camera. Simply put, it’s different than any other camera I’ve ever used thanks to the all-in-one integrated design that merges the stabilization with the camera.

It takes some getting used to, but the Ronin 4D allows you to capture highly smooth footage without working through complex balancing acts when switching lenses. The camera might not look like your typical camera, but it’s a forward-thinking piece of kit that includes everything you need to get started in a fully integrated package.

The Zenmuse X9-8K camera features a full-frame 36mm-by-24mm sensor with an advertised 14.1 stops of dynamic range and 14.7 stops in expanded mode. It features a default dual native ISO of 320/1600 but can be expanded to 800/4000 when shooting 30fps or below.

The X9-8K can capture H.264, ProRes 422 HQ, and ProResRAW. Unlike the DJI Ronin 4D-6K combo kit, the 8K version arrives bundled with a license that enables internal Apple ProRes RAW video recording.

DroneDJ’s take

I think some of the wind may have been taken out of the sails due to the camera being announced a couple of years ago, but I don’t think that should prevent it from being celebrated. No other camera on the market delivers all that the DJI-4D delivers in an end-to-end, fully integrated package.

The unit combines a camera, 4-axis gimbal, wireless video transmission, a hi-bright screen, internal ND filters, LIDAR focusing for autofocusing with manual lenses, lightweight native prime and zoom lens options, interchangeable mounts with full support for Sony E-mount lenses, up to 8K/75fps internal ProRes shooting, or up to 4K/120 for high-framerate needs, and more.

Obviously, this isn’t a camera for consumers or even so-called prosumers. But DJI’s pushing the envelope will hopefully mean that some of the design decisions and technologies will trickle down to more affordable consumer options in the future from both DJI and its competition.

What do you think about the Ronin 4D-8K? Sound off down below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.