New DJI RC 2 firmware simplifies transfer of screen recordings

DJI has released a new firmware update for the RC 2 drone remote controller, making it easier for users to export screen recordings and screenshots.

With its 5.5-inch built-in FHD screen eliminating the hassle of connecting to a smartphone for flights, the RC 2 remote controller is compatible with DJI’s most sought-after consumer drones, Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro. Both of these drones received significant new firmware updates recently, gaining capabilities such as Vision Assist and Auto mode for ActiveTrack 360. And the RC 2 firmware v02.00.0300 comes as a part of the same holiday season drop.

Along with fixing some known issues, the new firmware adds support for saving screenshots and recordings to any microSD card installed in the remote controller. So, if you’re someone who utilizes remote controller recordings and screenshots for social media or content creation, the ease of export will help to improve your overall drone flying experience.

To activate this feature, enter the Home page of the DJI Fly app (v1.12.4), tap Profile > Settings > Storage, and set SD Card as the storage location.

Compared to the previous-generation DJI RC, the $410 RC 2 is equipped with additional antennas, a better processor for smooth operations, and the company’s latest video transmission technology, O4. Read more about RC 2 here.

Also read: Winter drone flying tips from DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.