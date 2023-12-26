 Skip to main content

New DJI RC 2 firmware simplifies transfer of screen recordings

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Dec 26 2023 - 12:02 am PT
0 Comments
dji rc 2 drone remote controller with screen firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware update for the RC 2 drone remote controller, making it easier for users to export screen recordings and screenshots.

With its 5.5-inch built-in FHD screen eliminating the hassle of connecting to a smartphone for flights, the RC 2 remote controller is compatible with DJI’s most sought-after consumer drones, Air 3 and Mini 4 Pro. Both of these drones received significant new firmware updates recently, gaining capabilities such as Vision Assist and Auto mode for ActiveTrack 360. And the RC 2 firmware v02.00.0300 comes as a part of the same holiday season drop.

Along with fixing some known issues, the new firmware adds support for saving screenshots and recordings to any microSD card installed in the remote controller. So, if you’re someone who utilizes remote controller recordings and screenshots for social media or content creation, the ease of export will help to improve your overall drone flying experience.

To activate this feature, enter the Home page of the DJI Fly app (v1.12.4), tap Profile > Settings > Storage, and set SD Card as the storage location.

Compared to the previous-generation DJI RC, the $410 RC 2 is equipped with additional antennas, a better processor for smooth operations, and the company’s latest video transmission technology, O4. Read more about RC 2 here.

Also read: Winter drone flying tips from DJI

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI RC 2

DJI RC 2

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.