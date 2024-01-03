 Skip to main content

New large-scale monitoring solution for tethered DJI, Autel drones

Ishveena Singh  | Jan 3 2024
Tethered drone systems specialist Volarious has unveiled fresh software enabling DJI and Autel drones to conduct unlimited aerial monitoring. The Singapore-based company is further running a two-month free trial offer to celebrate the launch of its new “Sentry Mode” solution.

Tethered drones, as you may already know, receive a continuous power supply from a tether station via a cable. This allows them to remain airborne for long durations without any downtime. The new offering by Volarious takes this capability a notch higher with unlimited livestream viewpoints and video loops for drone footage.

As the company explains in a blog post, Sentry Mode empowers users to set an unlimited number of viewpoints on tethered DJI and Autel drones. You can customize the camera angles as well as zoom levels, and select the mode that best aligns with your monitoring requirements. The software will then cycle through each predetermined position, guaranteeing comprehensive coverage without overlooking any critical angles. Volarious is also quick to stress that a single operator can control both the drone and the software, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing resource requirements.

Clearly, the solution is crafted to aid law enforcement and public safety professionals, and can also prove useful for emergency responders. Real-time data and comprehensive monitoring allow for faster and more informed decision-making, and Sentry Mode’s features can help to enhance coordination and communication during critical events.

Find out more information about the solution and the free trial offer from the company’s dealer network here.

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

