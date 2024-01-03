New Autel Alpha drone gets FCC approval for US launch

Autel Robotics has finally filed paperwork with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to bring its all-new Alpha drone to North America. The company has been teasing this product for a while now as a competitor to the DJI Matrice 30 series. Autel Alpha was also showcased at the Energy Drones and Robotics Coalition (EDRC) conference in Texas as part of a soft launch in June 2023.

The FCC listing of Autel’s new drone comes with the usual test documents, including the all-important FCC label and location. Here’s what they will look like:

Autel Alpha is said to carry significant improvements over the EVO MAX drone series. The multi-purpose industrial drone is expected to feature a 35x optical zoom camera, dual thermal imaging sensors, a powerful laser rangefinder, and a super-sensitive starlight night vision camera. The maximum flight time for this drone is said to be 45 minutes, with its transmission range likely touching the 12-mile (20 km) mark. It is also expected to feature 360-degree obstacle avoidance with strong anti-jamming RFI/EMI/GPS spoofing capabilities. Further, IP 55 ingress protection is on the cards for this all-weather drone.

Though the exact release date for Autel Alpha is not yet known, the fact that it has hit the FCC database indicates the official US release is imminent. In the meantime, stay tuned to DroneDJ for more updates!

