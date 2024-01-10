New $85 Zing drone Remote ID module to ship in March

Florida-based Zing Drone Solutions says it’s all set to make FAA Remote ID compliance more accessible for drone pilots with the launch of an affordable broadcast module.

Zing’s Z-RID Lite has been announced at an introductory launch price of $84.99, which makes it more affordable than most other solutions available in the market today.

According to the company, Z-RID Lite directly responds to market demand for cost-effective compliance solutions. FAA Remote ID Compliance was unexpected for many drone pilots, and for some, it comes with an additional cost to retrofit a broadcast module to existing aircraft.

Some popular DJI drones that require a broadcast module include the Mavic Pro, Mavic Pro Platinum, Mavic Air, Phantom 3 series, Phantom 4 series, Inspire 1, Inspire 2, Mavic 2 Enterprise, Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual, Matrice 100, Matrice 200, Matrice 210, and Matrice 600 aircraft.

Zing’s original Remote ID broadcast module Z-RID has been approved by the FAA but is priced at a prohibitive $230. The new Z-RID Lite comes as a stripped-down, purely functional module dedicated to Remote ID compliance, eliminating all extra features of the original solution.

“Our commitment at Zing Drone Solutions has always been to innovate while keeping the drone community’s needs at the forefront,” says company CEO Ian Annase. “With the Z-RID Lite, we’re ensuring that every drone pilot can afford to comply with the FAA regulations, fostering a safer and more regulated airspace.”

It’s worth mentioning that the FAA’s initial Remote ID compliance deadline was September 16, 2023. However, recognizing the challenges in meeting this deadline, including the limited availability of broadcast modules and approved FAA-Recognized Identification Areas (FRIAs), the FAA will consider these factors in any enforcement action until March 16, 2024.

The Z-RID Lite module will start shipping on March 10, 2024.

