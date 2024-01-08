DJI Starts 2024 with UK, EU Update of GEO Geofencing App

Leading global drone manufacturer DJI is hitting the ground running in 2024 with a major update of its GEO geofencing application for users in the European Union and UK – part of its ongoing responses to changes the new year is bringing.

DJI announced the update of the GEO system as a gradual process of integrating the most up to date mapping and security data from national aviation authorities across the EU and UK. It’s the first major change to its drone tech and related operating systems since remote identification and rules designating differing craft categories and operating permissions came into effect in Europe on January 1.

As an extension of those modifications, DIJ’s GEO update also occurs under the broader alignment of regulations underway between the European Aviation Safety Authority and the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Introduced in 2013 as the first consumer and enterprise drone geofencing system, DJi’s GEO was initially designed as an integrated safeguard to keep drones from being piloted into closed airspaces around airports and highly-sensitive national security sites.

With already surging UAV activity having increased since then, the company updated the function in 2018 with a refined, 3D version to prevent users from inadvertently flying into controlled airspace.

In addition to providing those guardrails, GEO now also includes internal facilitators to enter previously obtained authorization to operate drones in restricted areas, or permit DJI pilots to request those permissions through the company’s navigational app.

Initially, the new update will be rolled out in countries that have implemented geographical maps compliant with existing technical standards, which include Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the UK. Other nations operating under EASA auspecies will be added from there.

DJI says the enhanced GEO functions will be applicable to most consumer, enterprise, and agricultural models of its drones, and is attainable simply by updating the flight app.

The company describes the move as part of the response to ongoing changes coming into effect across the EU and wider world, as well as its work to continue facilitating operation of its craft by users, and enhance safety measures.

“As of January 2024, in adherence to European drone regulations, all drone manufacturers are required to enable users to download and display UAS geographical zone data from the national aviation authorities of EASA member states,” DJI’s announcement said. “According to the regulations, it is the responsibility of drone operators to ensure they have the latest version of the UAS geographical data provided by member states before conducting any operation.”

