 Skip to main content

Which drone models does DJI RC remote controller support?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jan 9 2024 - 8:29 pm PT
0 Comments
air 2s dji rc remote controller compass firmware update dji drone app map screen

DJI RC is a drone remote controller that comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display screen built-in. It links directly with your drone once you power it on, and no smartphone is required in the process. So, which drone models does DJI RC support right now?

Offering 16% in savings in a surprise New Year deal, the $261 DJI RC is compatible with the following aircraft models:

The lightweight and affordable device is designed to make your flight and control experience memorable. DJI RC adopts built-in antennas, so you only need to point the top of the device toward the direction of the drone when using it for flights. While dual-spring control sticks deliver smooth and precise control, there are plenty of buttons and dials on the controller that can be customized to make flying operations even more convenient. Even the DJI Fly flight app comes pre-installed in the controller.

For footage management and video sharing, however, it is recommended to install the DJI Fly app on your smartphone and connect it directly to the drone through Wi-Fi. Then, you can use the QuickTransfer function to download footage to your smartphone.

When paired with drones that support O3+ video transmission, such as the Mavic 3, DJI RC can provide low-latency HD 1080p/60fps live feed with a max transmission range of 15 km. The remote controller lasts up to four hours on a full charge, ensuring there’s enough juice to shoot at multiple locations.

Read more: Winter drone flying tips from DJI

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

DJI

DJI

Da-Jiang Innovations, better known as DJI, is th…
DJI RC

DJI RC

Author

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

Ishveena Singh's favorite gear

dji mini 3 pro eu ce c0 class label deal

DJI Mini 3 Pro

The ultimate travel-friendly drone that can shoot vertical 4K videos for TikTok and Instagram!

dji mavic 3 ce class label

DJI Mavic 3

The most powerful folding camera drone from DJI is even better than what you’d expect.