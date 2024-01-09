Which drone models does DJI RC remote controller support?

DJI RC is a drone remote controller that comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display screen built-in. It links directly with your drone once you power it on, and no smartphone is required in the process. So, which drone models does DJI RC support right now?

Offering 16% in savings in a surprise New Year deal, the $261 DJI RC is compatible with the following aircraft models:

The lightweight and affordable device is designed to make your flight and control experience memorable. DJI RC adopts built-in antennas, so you only need to point the top of the device toward the direction of the drone when using it for flights. While dual-spring control sticks deliver smooth and precise control, there are plenty of buttons and dials on the controller that can be customized to make flying operations even more convenient. Even the DJI Fly flight app comes pre-installed in the controller.

For footage management and video sharing, however, it is recommended to install the DJI Fly app on your smartphone and connect it directly to the drone through Wi-Fi. Then, you can use the QuickTransfer function to download footage to your smartphone.

When paired with drones that support O3+ video transmission, such as the Mavic 3, DJI RC can provide low-latency HD 1080p/60fps live feed with a max transmission range of 15 km. The remote controller lasts up to four hours on a full charge, ensuring there’s enough juice to shoot at multiple locations.

