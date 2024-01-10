 Skip to main content

DJI releases new firmware for Osmo Action 4 camera

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Jan 10 2024 - 7:01 pm PT
dji action 4 camera firmware update mic 2

Tech giant DJI has released a new firmware update for the Osmo Action 4 camera. The new firmware version is 01.03.08.20, up from v01.03.07.10 introduced in December 2023.

The reason behind releasing this firmware is to improve the stability of the transmission with the DJI Mic 2 transmitter. Additionally, the firmware fixes some minor bugs. The DJI Mimo app versions compatible with the new firmware are 1.11.6 for iOS devices and v1.11.2 for Android users.

DJI Action 4 first hit the shelves in August 2023. The camera comes equipped with a powerful 1/1.3-inch image sensor, wide f/2.8 aperture, and 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size to shoot 4K/120fps and provide a 155-degree ultra-wide FOV.

You get multiple stabilization modes, such as RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing/HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, that ensure stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios.

Action 4 further boasts a 10-bit D-Log M color mode that opens up a world of possibilities for postproduction with one billion colors and a wider dynamic range. The camera can film for over 2.5 hours in moderate temperatures and up to 150 minutes in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F). Plus, you get fast-charging capabilities, meaning the battery fills up to 80% in just 18 minutes of charging.

