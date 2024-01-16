FlytBase announces NestGen 2024 drone autonomy summit

Enterprise drone automation software specialist FlytBase has announced the third edition of NestGen, a global virtual summit that puts the spotlight on the latest drone-in-a-box tech and solutions enabling drone autonomy.

Autonomy and AI are truly transforming enterprise-wide drone programs with improved efficiency, safety, and accuracy. There’s so much to unpack in this space that FlytBase has planned an extensive 11-hour event to highlight technologies, solutions, and best practices for scaling up autonomous drone operations. NestGen 2024 is slated for February 24 and you can register for a free early bird pass here.

This year’s event will feature presentations from leaders of some of the world’s leading drone tech companies, including DJI Enterprise, Aerodyne, DroneDeploy, FEDS, and Volatus Aerospace. Additionally, a special advisory board has been established to help shape the conference agenda. Its members include Hover UAV founder and CEO Jackie Dujmovic, Drone Service Providers Alliance COO Vic Moss, and Droneresponders director Charles Werner, among others.

NestGen 2023 saw 2,780 registrants from 98 countries and featured 49 speakers delivering over 30 sessions. Meanwhile, some of the topics that you can expect to be explored during keynote, panels, and sessions this year are as follows:

● BVLOS regulations: Top strategies and best practices to navigate global regulations, including FAA, CASA, and EASA, specifically for docked operations.

● Drone-in-a-box operations: Operational know-how and success stories for deployments across various use cases, including first response, security, energy, construction, mining, and other critical asset management.

● Data-processing apps for automated workflows: Exploration of software applications offering advanced processing and AI-driven analytics; vital for vertical-focused enterprise workflows.

● Data security: Strategies and best practices to safeguard critical data captured by drones, crucial for enterprises, public safety organizations, and government bodies.

● BVLOS enablement tech: Exploration of technologies such as Remote ID, parachutes, detect and avoid, and UTMs and their essential role in advancing autonomous drone operations.

● Dock showcase: Latest drone dock innovations and developments, showcasing successful deployments across the globe.

