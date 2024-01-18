DJI releases new firmware update for Inspire 3 drone

The DJI Inspire 3 professional aerial cinematography drone has received its first new firmware update of the year. Those who use the DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor with their Inspire 3 will find this update particularly exciting.

Inspire 3 features a full-frame 8K imaging system and DJI O3 Pro video transmission and control system. The drone’s last firmware update was a big one. It packed in a ton of features and also enabled the new Vision Assist safety function by DJI that allows operators to identify potential obstacles seamlessly through the remote controller view and navigate confidently around them.

The new January 2024 firmware update, meanwhile, focuses on the DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor. The add-on accessory is a wireless video receiver that comes with its own 7-inch, 1,500-nit wide color gamut touchscreen display. It can pair directly with Inspire 3 to receive live feeds, and can even control the gimbal and focus when the Ronin 4D Hand Grips are attached. Not just that, the HDMI and SDI ports on the remote monitor can also output live feeds to other monitoring devices.

According to the release notes shared by DJI, the new firmware adds the ability to control focus, aperture, and start/stop recording through the Right Hand Grip or DJI Three-Channel Follow Focus without obtaining gimbal control when the drone is connected to the DJI High-Bright Remote Monitor.

Here are the details of the new Inspire 3 firmware:

Aircraft firmware: v01.00.06.00

Remote controller firmware: v02.04.05.02

Intelligent Battery firmware: v04.01.00.64

Charging Hub firmware: v05.02.13.46

Zenmuse X9-8K Air firmware: v01.00.23.00

DJI Pilot 2 app: v5.4.1.3

DJI Assistant 2 (DJI Inspire series): v2.0.1

If the update fails, restart the aircraft, remote controller, and DJI Pilot 2 or DJI Assistant 2, and retry.

