DJI Inspire 3 drone receives major new firmware update

DJI has dropped a huge firmware update for its full-frame 8K cinema drone Inspire 3. The package contains several noteworthy features, including the new Vision Assist function that allows operators to identify potential obstacles seamlessly through the remote controller view and navigate confidently around them.

Aircraft firmware version 01.00.05.00 is now available to download for the Inspire 3 professional aerial cinematography drone. Additionally, the remote controller firmware has been bumped up to v02.04.04.00, while the intelligent battery and charging hub can now be updated to firmware versions 04.01.00.64 and 05.02.13.46, respectively. You can also update your DJI Pilot 2 App to v5.3.1.1 and your Zenmuse X9-8K Air camera to v01.00.23.00.

Here’s what’s new in the update, according to DJI’s release notes:

Added Vision Assist.

Added Preflight Check.

Added Cruise Control.

Added Timed Shot.

Added Edit Flight.

Added Standby at Start Point when using Repeatable Routes mode.

Added support to display propulsion system status when using Sport mode or Attitude mode.

Added support to automatically detect the propeller guard installation status when the aircraft takes off.

Added support to add files to My Favorites when using Album.

Added support to start/stop recording and enable/disable autofocus using the button on DJI Three-Channel Follow Focus when the remote controller and remote monitor are connected using cables.

Added support to display altitude detected by the downward infrared sensing system in all flight modes.

Added support to display horizontal obstacle information when using Sport mode.

Added support to record Camera Index and Reel Count to the metadata.

Added vibration notification to the remote controller when the aircraft is hovering after takeoff.

Updated Smart Return to Home to maintain the previous settings after the remote controller is powered on.

Fixed some minor bugs.

