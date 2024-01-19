DJI releases Modify, an intelligent drone 3D model editing software

Tech giant DJI has unveiled the company’s first intelligent 3D model editing software, DJI Modify. The solution is meant to be used with DJI Terra drone mapping software to repair common 3D model defects.

‘Just like Photoshop’ for drone 3D models

When paired with Terra, DJI Modify creates a smooth end-to-end solution for drone 3D modeling. Basically, DJI is now offering you an in-house solution for everything you require for aerial surveying: right from drone data collection and data processing to 3D model generation and model editing.

DJI Modify can be launched in any DJI Terra 3D modeling project with one click. Once the application has been enabled, Terra files for model editing are automatically generated, including pre-identified objects and pre-processing of the model. In the company’s own words, “it’s just like Photoshop” — intuitive enough to make repairs of common 3D model defects quick, simple, and seamless.

“Complex model processing work has been a challenge for the aerial survey industry for a long time,” says Christina Zhang, senior director of corporate strategy at DJI. “As DJI’s first intelligent 3D model editing software, DJI Modify has completed the last piece of the puzzle… We believe this will lead the editing of live 3D models to a more intelligent new realm, empowering surveyors, transportation operators, and first responders to improve their workflow.”

So, what exactly can you edit in DJI Modify? The software’s intelligent auto-repair editing features support flattening, editing textures, repairing water surfaces, removing floating parts, and filling holes. Edits can be made using the one-click repairs or manually by selecting custom polygons, areas, or meshes. Moreover, both high- and low-quality models can be viewed and edited in a single interface, and changes made can be synchronized across both models and previewed immediately.

DJI is also quick to point out that 3D model files can be quickly imported and exported as ply, obj, b3dm, etc., making them compatible not only with Terra but also with other third-party software. In the future, DJI will also make sure that the processed models can be shared to the cloud for online viewing and sharing via links without software installation.

The price of DJI Modify has been set at $1,580 (tax-exclusive), but it would make sense to first apply for a free six-month trial license here and get familiar with the software.

