DJI releases new Mini 3 firmware for drone Remote ID compliance

DJI has released a new firmware update for the sub-250-gram Mini 3 drone. This update is especially important for pilots who use their Mini 3 with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

Aircraft firmware v01.00.0410 is now available to download for DJI Mini 3, up from v01.00.0300 which was introduced last September. Along with the aircraft, you will also need to update your remote controller and the DJI Fly app.

The RC-N1 remote controller firmware has been bumped up to v04.16.0500 while DJI RC firmware can be brought up to v01.03.1200. The compatible DJI Fly version for this firmware is 1.12.8 for both iOS and Android devices, and that in itself is a huge update because it makes drone flying more seamless for pilots.

The new Mini 3 firmware, meanwhile, fixes some known issues as all new updates generally do. But that’s not the most significant part. The firmware adds support for automatically activating drone Remote ID in the US when the aircraft is being used with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

You likely know that the FAA’s Remote ID rule does not apply to recreational drone pilots flying an aircraft that weighs less than 250g, such as the DJI Mini 3. However, the Mini 3 can also be flown with an Intelligent Flight Battery Plus to increase the maximum flight time to 47 minutes instead of the usual 38 minutes. But using this battery tips the drone’s weight over the 250-gram mark. And, as such, it brings the drone under the purview of the FAA’s Remote ID requirements.

The new firmware will help pilots ensure that they are not inadvertently breaking any rules. In the same vein, the new DJI Fly update has also introduced a new “Before You Fly section” that provides information on flight compliance requirements and important considerations for drone flights at different locations. You will further be able to search for information on product usage, tutorial videos, and flight guides for specific areas more easily in the app that comes pre-installed on DJI RC.

