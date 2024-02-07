New Insta360 Ace Pro update brings Clarity Zoom improvements, Webcam Mode

Insta360 has released a new firmware update for its AI-enhanced action camera, Insta360 Ace Pro. Firmware v1.0.35 brings several new features and updates, including Active HDR and Clarity Zoom improvements, Webcam Mode, and support for more compatible devices.

Here’s what is new…

Active HDR updates: To give users more control over their shots and how they look, Insta360 has added the option to turn Active HDR on or off. You can now swipe up in Video, FreeFrame, or Loop Recording to view the shooting parameters and tap Active HDR to switch it on/off. This feature will come in handy when you’re shooting in high-contrast lighting. It stabilizes action footage as you move, minimizing ghosting, and boosting details in the highlights and shadows that other action cams miss for more vibrant daytime shots.

Clarity Zoom improvements: Now, even more video and photo shooting modes support Clarity Zoom. Simply double-tap the screen to zoom in or out 2x without losing any quality. The feature is now available in the following shooting modes:

Video: 4K/2.7K/1080p@60fps and below (16:9) PureVideo: 4K/2.7K/1080p@30fps and below (16:9) Loop Recording: 4K/2.7K/1080p 60fps and below (16:9) Photo: 12MP/9MP HDR Photo: 12MP/9MP Interval Photo: 12MP/9MP

Device compatibility: Ace Pro is compatible with various GPS devices, including Garmin devices, Apple Watches, the Insta360 GPS Preview Remote, and now the Insta360 GPS Action Remote. The GPS Action Remote provides a fast, stable connection to control your camera remotely when it’s mounted out of reach and wake up your camera even when it’s turned off. Similarly, the action camera is compatible with various motorcycle helmet headsets from Sena, Cardo, and now VIMOTO V9S. You can pair your headset with Insta360 Ace Pro via Bluetooth for clear audio and hands-free Voice Control while you ride.

New Webcam Mode: You can now use your Ace Pro as a webcam. Simply connect your camera to your computer and choose “Webcam Mode”. There’s also the option to turn on facial detection to automatically zoom in/out of your face during meetings and conferences. According to Insta360, the new Webcam Mode is available for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype, QuickTime Player, Lifesize, Potplayer, Tencent Meeting, and Feishu up to 1080p/30fps.

Optimizations: The latest firmware update also comes with a series of optimizations, such as:

Sharpness is now on the shooting parameters page and can be adjusted independently in different modes. Gesture Control stores the last used settings (record a video or take a photo). The time to start recording or take a photo is shorter, so you can capture the action as soon as it’s happening. The time to zoom in or out of footage during recording is shorter.

The update is available to download now via the Insta360 website and both iOS and Android apps.

