Super Bowl weekend: 1,000-strong drone show to light up Vegas sky

Heading to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) this Sunday? Then you should know that Visit Newport Beach, a destination-marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach in California, has planned a post-game drone light show extravaganza at the Super Bowl venue.

The 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is just days away. The big game is in Las Vegas for the first time in NFL history. And the city of Newport Beach, which is located a 38-minute flight away, is set to cash in on the excitement of football’s biggest day of the year.

The official marketing agency for the city has planned a 12-minute light show with 1,000 drones, scheduled to kick off one hour after the game ends. The one-hour gap is likely because of the temporary flight restriction (TFR) that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has put in place for the stadium. TFRs typically last until one hour after the end of planned events such as the Super Bowl.

Following the theme “Touch Down in Newport Beach,” Sunday’s Super Bowl drone show will essentially be an invitation to football fans and locals to experience the coastal city known for its sandy beaches.

The drones will create a QR code in the sky, prompting viewers to scan it and enter for a chance to win a luxury vacation package to Newport Beach. We’re talking a two-night stay at Newport Beach’s only Forbes Four Star and AAA Four Diamond Luxury Waterfront Resort, Balboa Bay Resort, complete with an electric boat cruise in the harbor, whale watching for two, a two-hour Moke rental, $500 in food and beverage credit, $200 shopping gift card to Fashion Island as well as some other surprises.

The Super Bowl light show will also be live-streamed for those watching from home.

This is the second time Visit Newport Beach has targeted football fans. The agency’s first-ever game day commercial aired during Rihanna’s halftime show last year.

