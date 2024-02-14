BAE Systems acquires heavy-lift drone partner Malloy Aeronautics

Aviation defense and security company BAE Systems has transformed a productive partnership into ownership of fellow UK-based company Malloy Aeronautics, whose development and production of drones – especially heavy-lift craft – has earned it plaudits over the last few years.

BAE Systems said it had acquired Malloy for an undisclosed amount, following the two companies’ repeated collaboration on several defense-related projects in recent years. Malloy and its staff of 80 people will continue operating as usual from its Berkshire, UK base, while also pursuing existing and future projects with its new owner. Under the latter activity, it will function as part of FalconWorks, the research and development business within BAE Systems’ air activities unit.

BAE and Malloy have been partnering since 2021 to create security and defense solutions for global clients. Those include development of a 300 kilo-toting heavy-lift drone with a maximum range of 30 km, and top speed of 140 km/m.

The startup has also reportedly supplied Ukraine with its T150 quadcopters, which are designed to fly various cargo payloads of up to up to 65 kg over a maximum range of 70 km.

Founded in 2013 to research and develop drones and other vertical takeoff and landing craft, the startup initially produced its Malloy Hoverbike “flying motorcycle,” before adapting that technology to conceive heavy-lift drones. Though the original intent of those was for last-mile delivery operation, the company eventually expanded its UAV design and functionality to other kinds of cumbersome payloads.

Eventually Malloy started tailoring its heavy-lift drone development to what it calls “mission-specific airborne systems for the most extreme and demanding operations,” including applications by the UK Navy and armed forces. That took it into a similar sphere of activity as BAE Systems, which grew to appreciate and value the startup’s work as they partnered on various defense projects.

Last year, the pair completed the successful demonstration of the Malloy-produced T-600 electric uncrewed demonstrator aircraft at NATO‘s Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Uncrewed Systems exercises. They’ve also partnered or cross-participated in military aerial projects with land and sea forces.

Those collaborations clearly led BAE to decide bringing Malloy fully in-house promised to both speed and strengthen its own drone development work.

“Our acquisition of Malloy Aeronautics is part of our ongoing strategy to develop and invest in breakthrough technologies which augment our existing capabilities and provide our customers with the innovation they need in response to evolving requirements,” said Simon Barnes, managing director of BAE Systems’ air division. “We’re confident that the synergy between our two companies will pave the way for even greater achievements in uncrewed aerial systems and technologies.”

