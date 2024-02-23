Teledyne FLIR offering public safety grant assistance for SIRAS drone

Drone-based response and air-to-ground surveillance with thermal imaging are becoming increasingly important to police investigations. However, procuring an advanced drone model that can assist with public safety jobs can be quite an investment. This is why Teledyne FLIR has teamed up with PoliceGrantsHelp.com to help police agencies across the US secure grants for their drone programs.

Grants enable public safety organizations to secure funding beyond their operational budgets. They help agencies deal with evolving community challenges when adjustments to budgets can’t happen quickly.

Today, grants are available both at the federal level and via state governments that want to support agencies starting or expanding their drone program. But whether a grant application will be successful or not depends on how thorough and informative it is.

Considerable research and planning are necessary to submit a strong application – and the process itself is challenging. On top of that, grant funding is extremely competitive as the number of requests is always greater than available funds.

So, now, Teledyne FLIR is offering the SIRAS professional drone paired with a team of seasoned grant consultants dedicated to guiding qualified police agencies through the grant application process.

The company has partnered with PoliceGrantsHelp.com, a platform dedicated to grant research, for this initiative. The services being offered include access to the “Grant Finder Portal” for grant opportunities, tailored research to address the agency’s specific funding needs, personalized 1:1 consultation with grant experts, and discounted end-to-end grant writing assistance.

You can visit this link for customized grant help for drones.

