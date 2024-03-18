 Skip to main content

DJI Avata 2 drone hits FCC ahead of rumored April launch

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Mar 18 2024 - 4:32 am PT
dji avata 2 drone release date features

New listings from DJI have just hit the US FCC database. It looks like the second generation of DJI’s indoor-friendly first-person view (FPV) drone, Avata 2, is ready for release.

FCC filings, in our experience, pop up not long before the release date of a product. This time, it’s the DJI Avata 2 drone, DJI FPV Remote Controller 3, and RC Motion 3 joystick controller that have received the green signal from the FCC test bench. See FCC labels of new Avata remote controllers here.

DJI Avata quickly became “the drone to have” when it was first released in August 2022. The cinewhoop-style drone has opened up a whole new world for cinematic videography and shown users just how thrilling an immersive flight experience can be. Featuring a 1/1.7-inch 48 MP photo CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees, Avata allows videography at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

According to leakers, Avata 2 could feature bigger propellers for improved flight performance and come bundled with new FPV goggles, DJI Goggles 3. Avata 2 is further speculated to feature a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, capturing 48MP photos and 4K videos with a stabilization tech stack of RockSteady 3.0+, HorizonSteady, and HorizonBalancing.

And now that their FCC paperwork is complete, industry insiders say DJI’s new FPV products could see an early April release date.

This development comes on the heels of DJI opening its first official retail store in the US. In other news, lawmakers are currently mulling legislation that would prohibit DJI from operating on US communications infrastructure.

Also see: DJI updates Terra drone mapping software

