DJI’s first retail store in US opening its doors today

DJI is opening its first concept store in US today

The wait for an official DJI retail store in the US is now over. DJI’s brand-new concept store, its first in North America, is opening its doors on New York City’s famed Fifth Avenue at 10 a.m. today.

DJI US store address and offers

If you’re in the New York metro area, you will find the new DJI store at 685 Fifth Avenue (between E 54th Street and E 53rd Street). The space is minimalist — a blank canvas to inspire creativity, in DJI’s words — but has an ultramodern, futuristic feel to it. You will see a lot of aluminum composite and white oak wood finishes in the design both on the storefront and inside.

According to DJI, the store will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays.

The first 100 customers to shop at the store will receive a special gift from the tech giant. But even if you aren’t in that first 100, you can still grab a free DJI accessory (select items only) by making a purchase at the store within the first two days of its opening.

So, what can you buy at DJI’s NYC store? On display and for sale are the most extensive selection of DJI’s consumer drones, including the latest Mavic, Air, Mini, Avata, Inspire, and FVP (first-person view) drone series, as well as other professional and consumer handheld products, including Ronin, Osmo Pocket, Osmo Action, and Mic series.

In addition, you can expect best-in-class after-sales support from DJI here. The store provides a convenient drop-off and pick-up service for drone and other hardware repairs with a fast 48-hour turnaround time. The store also offers a generous 60-day no-questions-asked return policy for all purchases.

“From professional filmmakers and photographers to enthusiasts, DJI’s innovative camera drones and handheld products have become industry standards. We continue to see growing consumer demand throughout North America as we expand our consumer product portfolio,” says Christina Zhang, senior director of corporate strategy at DJI. “With the opening of our Fifth Avenue concept store, we’re creating a space for our customers to learn, discover and shop.”

