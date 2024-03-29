 Skip to main content

Georgia busts 150 in huge drone contraband prison operation

Avatar for Bruce Crumley  | Mar 29 2024 - 12:45 am PT
0 Comments
drone prison contraband

Anyone doubting reports of the spiking rate of drones dropping contraband into prisons were presented with compelling evidence Thursday, when authorities in Georgia arrested nearly 150 people as part of a massive investigation into aerial drug and gun running activities into jails.

Led by the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), raids Thursday netted 146 suspects accused of working in a huge gang-related operation spiriting a variety of contraband into prisons around the state. Launched in November 2022, “Operation Skyhawk” has intercepted drugs, weapons, phones, and other banned objects either being flown into jails, or discovered in caches following aerial drops. 

An indication of just how massive the prison black markets being fed by drones are became apparent by the number of supplier flights picked off before deliveries could be completed – presumably a small minority of the mostly successful total.

“We stopped roughly 170 prison drops during the course of the investigation,” GDC Special Agent Gregg Phillips told TV station WSB Atlanta, whose film crew was clearly invited to film Thursday’s busts. “We’ve arrested 146 individuals associated with contraband drops. Out of those, eight of them are correctional officers, or were.”

Officials say in following the trace of what had become increasingly frequent drone deliveries of contraband to state prisons, they eventually uncovered the largest criminal activity of its kind in Georgia. 

As part of their sweeping RICO investigation, authorities say they turned up 51 lbs. of what is thought to be meth, as well as large quantities of other drugs, 22 guns, and other banned objects.

One of the focal points of yesterday’s arrests was a UAV repair business called Thunder Drones, whose owner is accused of having worked with various members of the criminal networks behind the activity. 

The small company, whose signage indicates it mostly works on DJI craft, was emptied of over 50 drones police impounded as evidence, including a couple heavy-lift agricultural models stored at the owner’s home.

The value of seized contraband alone was estimated at $7 million, with the drone drop operation thought to span several states. Georgia, with a giant prison population of 47,000 people, was believed to be the main area of that activity.

Image: Hedi Benyounes/Unsplash

Add DroneDJ to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Comments

Guides

Prison

Prison
Crime

Crime
prisons

Author

Avatar for Bruce Crumley Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.