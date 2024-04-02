DJI drops teaser for new drone: Avata 2 coming April 11?

DJI is teasing us again. The world’s largest consumer drone maker is preparing to launch a new flying camera next week, and it has just offered a little glimpse of what’s to come on its social media channels.

DJI’s “Ready to Roll” product launch event is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 9 a.m. ET. In the promo video shared by the company, we can see a cinewhoop-style drone performing a flawless roll and racing through air gates. Watch the video below with the sound on:

Ready To Roll

April 11, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT)

Learn more 👉 https://t.co/lCfoVrRSQC pic.twitter.com/ceR8TvoqTL — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 2, 2024

While DJI launch teasers are typically cryptic, the company has made no attempts to put the hero behind a mask this time. The product in the video would feel right at home with the Avata first-person view (FPV) drone, which first hit the shelves in August 2022.

Also see: DJI Avata 2: FPV drone retail box, videos leak before release

DJI created a new paradigm for FPV drone flight with the release of Avata, allowing every pilot to race through the skies and feel its astonishing performance, agility, and easy control. Featuring a 1/1.7-inch 48 MP photo CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees, Avata allowed FPV pilots to capture videos at up to 4k/60fps and slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

And now, the Avata 2 drone looks set to carry that legacy forward with seemingly bigger propellers for improved flight performance and a new FPV headset, DJI Goggles 3. We also know that DJI FPV Remote Controller 3 and RC Motion 3 joystick controller are ready for release, thanks to the US FCC database.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ on launch day for more details!

Read more: DJI bringing 4K camera to Mini 2 SE drone?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.