DJI drops teaser for new drone: Avata 2 coming April 11?

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Apr 2 2024 - 7:44 am PT
dji avata 2 launch date april 11 ready to roll promo teaser

DJI is teasing us again. The world’s largest consumer drone maker is preparing to launch a new flying camera next week, and it has just offered a little glimpse of what’s to come on its social media channels.

DJI’s “Ready to Roll” product launch event is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, at 9 a.m. ET. In the promo video shared by the company, we can see a cinewhoop-style drone performing a flawless roll and racing through air gates. Watch the video below with the sound on:

While DJI launch teasers are typically cryptic, the company has made no attempts to put the hero behind a mask this time. The product in the video would feel right at home with the Avata first-person view (FPV) drone, which first hit the shelves in August 2022.

DJI created a new paradigm for FPV drone flight with the release of Avata, allowing every pilot to race through the skies and feel its astonishing performance, agility, and easy control. Featuring a 1/1.7-inch 48 MP photo CMOS sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a viewing angle of up to 155 degrees, Avata allowed FPV pilots to capture videos at up to 4k/60fps and slow-motion footage at 2.7K/100fps.

And now, the Avata 2 drone looks set to carry that legacy forward with seemingly bigger propellers for improved flight performance and a new FPV headset, DJI Goggles 3. We also know that DJI FPV Remote Controller 3 and RC Motion 3 joystick controller are ready for release, thanks to the US FCC database.

Stay tuned to DroneDJ on launch day for more details!

